Utah Jazz And Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups For Game 5
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 5 on Monday evening.
The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The two teams come into the series tied up at 2-2 after the Jazz won a thriller in Game 4 at home in Salt Lake City.
The Mavs had been without All-Star Luka Doncic for the first three games of the seiners as he had been dealing with a calf injury.
Ironically, they won two games in a row without him, and then lost Game 4 in his return.
Both teams have struggled in recent postseasons, but one team will have to break through and win the series.
The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
As for the Jazz, they had the best record in the regular season last year, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round.
The All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have never made it to the Western Conference Finals, so the clock is ticking on how long they will last in Utah.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0