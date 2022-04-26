Utah Jazz And Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups For Game 5

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 5 on Monday evening.

The two teams come into the series tied up at 2-2 after the Jazz won a thriller in Game 4 at home in Salt Lake City.

The Mavs had been without All-Star Luka Doncic for the first three games of the seiners as he had been dealing with a calf injury.

Ironically, they won two games in a row without him, and then lost Game 4 in his return.

Both teams have struggled in recent postseasons, but one team will have to break through and win the series.

The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

As for the Jazz, they had the best record in the regular season last year, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round.

The All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have never made it to the Western Conference Finals, so the clock is ticking on how long they will last in Utah.

