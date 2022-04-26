ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz And Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups For Game 5

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idAJ9_0fK2QNCw00

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 5 on Monday evening.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The two teams come into the series tied up at 2-2 after the Jazz won a thriller in Game 4 at home in Salt Lake City.

The Mavs had been without All-Star Luka Doncic for the first three games of the seiners as he had been dealing with a calf injury.

Ironically, they won two games in a row without him, and then lost Game 4 in his return.

Both teams have struggled in recent postseasons, but one team will have to break through and win the series.

The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

As for the Jazz, they had the best record in the regular season last year, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round.

The All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have never made it to the Western Conference Finals, so the clock is ticking on how long they will last in Utah.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reveals real reason he’s struggling with Jazz vs. Mavs … and it’s not Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell is still putting up big numbers for the Utah Jazz in their first round playoffs series, but the Dallas Mavericks are making him work for every point. The Jazz star admitted as much after they lost Game 5 on Monday, which pushed them to trail the Mavs 3-2. Mitchell also gave the biggest credit to Dorian Finney-Smith for his defense, adding that he has been saying how great of a defender the 28-year-old is.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

2 Dark Horse Teams Emerging For Carmelo Anthony

Veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony will become a free agent this summer. According to a report, two teams have emerged as “dark horses” to land the former star. ‘Melo spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 26.0 minutes per game, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

Report: Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert's Relationship 'In a Better Place Now'

The Utah Jazz have been rumored of late to have a rift growing between star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert. Both players addressed and dismissed the rumors after Utah's win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference's Round 1 playoffs. For his part, Gobert...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook removes references of the Lakers, Rockets and Wizards from Instagram, keeps Thunder posts

As the inevitable messy divorce between Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers creeps closer, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to scrub any posts that can tie him back to his time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers. The only posts that remain for Westbrook that affiliate himself with a team is the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career at.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Mavs#The Los Angeles Clippers#Espn#All Star#The Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

The real reason Ben Simmons wasn’t on Nets bench in Game 4 vs. Celtics

When the Brooklyn Nets took the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday, there was a key figure missing on their bench: Ben Simmons. After his interesting wardrobe choice in Game 3 that really stood out from the Nets’ bench, Simmons was largely expected to be seen again as the series returned to Boston. Interestingly, however, he was nowhere in sight throughout the contest.
NBA
MassLive.com

Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5: Stream NBA Playoffs online for free | Time, TV, channel

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the Western Conference first round Tuesday April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the series tied 2-2. Memphis and Minnesota are currently tied 2-2 in the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves triumphed over the Grizzlies 119-118 in the last meeting. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 34 points. This will be the ninth time the teams have met this season. Fans looking to watch the game can watch it on TNT.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy