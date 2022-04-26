ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

This program teaches Shreveport kids coding. Check out how the LED bridge is involved

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXbNv_0fK2QG1r00

The Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge opened on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and the students of the Caddo Parish schools are using the bridge to expand their STEAM knowledge.

The students range in age from 5th grade to college and are being taught by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons, local artist James Marks and more. Currently, 39 kids made it through two rounds of cuts to be selected to earn a certificate.

"This is Shreveport and the area's future," said Versa Clark, the Red River Waterway Commissioner. "And the one thing holding us back right now is the research innovation, but this is what I wanted to see. The digital technology is something I'll be fighting to see in the school systems of Caddo Parish. The intenseness of the kids and what they're doing, you can tell they're learning and it's just great, especially after the pandemic."

Each student is taught how to code and put together their own light show to be displayed on the bridge. Hosted at SciPort Discovery Center, they are able to see the bridge from their workspace, have a to-scale model of the bridge in front of them and digital renditions to directly work on.

"Light is a fairly abstract concept, it's not like our bridge has enough LEDs to where you could write 'hi mom' on it, it's impressionistic," explained Marks. "Using music is an excuse to be playful and have timing and have stuff connected to how you're putting it together.

While they are learning important skills with coding and technology, this is just as much a lesson in expressing yourself in an artistic manner and even people and interview skills. The students have to pitch their ideas, interview each other and develop a plan and write a narrative for their light show before they start the actual design process.

While the long-term goal is to continue this education with the schools, that decision lies with Sci-Port and the local school district. An additional hope is to take this pilot class and everything they've learned to turn it into a neat, packaged curriculum to be able to send out to any school in the U.S. who would like to implement the program.

"To have this group now who have done incredible work in phase two and now just focus on taking that talent that they've honed and creating shows and designs is pretty special," said Lyons. "This was an option they didn't know existed and not just lighting but any exploration of storytelling and they can take these concepts and apply them to anything they want to do."

The results of these classes can be seen at this year's ArtBreak happening at the Shreveport Convention Center May 9-15. For more information on ArtBreak, visit their website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Education
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Many People Are Arrested at Shreveport DWI Checkpoint?

Shreveport Police held a DWI checkpoint on Friday night on North Market Street just north of downtown Shreveport. This checkpoint ran from 10pm to 3am on Saturday morning. Shreveport Police teamed up with other agencies to arrest five people for suspected DWI, one arrest for possession of marijuana, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Drive-by shooting sends 3 men to hospital

Winchel’s family said the proceeds will help cover medical expenses, along with other costs. Friends of COVID-19 survivor host benefit to help with medical expenses. Shreveport man John Winchel spent around 150 days in the hospital after a lengthy fight against COVID-19. Community supports Barksdale explosion victim with benefit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lyons
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more. Officials are calling this...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics. Louisiana – According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, a Shreveport man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges on April 22, 2022. Timmie Ford, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. On December 21, 2021, Ford pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLA

Drew Brees to bring burger restaurant to Shreveport

Police Chief Chris Estess says expect to be treated fairly and with dignity, respect, professionalism. Detectives say the matter remains under investigation. According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, two clerks allegedly stole thousands of dollars from two villages. Bill aims to keep churches open during public health emergencies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Car, train collide in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — There’s been a collision involving a train and a car in Mansfield. Police there say it happened on Gibbs Street. No injuries have been reported. As a result, the crossings on Gibbs, Jefferson Street, Oxford Road and U.S. Highway 171 will be closed for a couple hours, authorities said in a Facebook post.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

Caddo coroner identifies teen drowning victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of a teen who was found dead in an apartment swimming pool in west Shreveport Sunday evening. According to the coroner, 15-year-old Christian Muliira was found at the bottom of an eight-foot deep pool at an...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two clerks accused of stealing

Daniel didn’t give a date on when they’ll move in the building, but he said they’ve hired an architect to help with the planning process. The City of Shreveport purchased a new building back in Dec. 2021 for about $9.5 million, that will be the new operation grounds for the city’s Water and Sewerage Department and the Public Works Department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy