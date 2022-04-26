This program teaches Shreveport kids coding. Check out how the LED bridge is involved

The Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge opened on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and the students of the Caddo Parish schools are using the bridge to expand their STEAM knowledge.

The students range in age from 5th grade to college and are being taught by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons, local artist James Marks and more. Currently, 39 kids made it through two rounds of cuts to be selected to earn a certificate.

"This is Shreveport and the area's future," said Versa Clark, the Red River Waterway Commissioner. "And the one thing holding us back right now is the research innovation, but this is what I wanted to see. The digital technology is something I'll be fighting to see in the school systems of Caddo Parish. The intenseness of the kids and what they're doing, you can tell they're learning and it's just great, especially after the pandemic."

Each student is taught how to code and put together their own light show to be displayed on the bridge. Hosted at SciPort Discovery Center, they are able to see the bridge from their workspace, have a to-scale model of the bridge in front of them and digital renditions to directly work on.

"Light is a fairly abstract concept, it's not like our bridge has enough LEDs to where you could write 'hi mom' on it, it's impressionistic," explained Marks. "Using music is an excuse to be playful and have timing and have stuff connected to how you're putting it together.

While they are learning important skills with coding and technology, this is just as much a lesson in expressing yourself in an artistic manner and even people and interview skills. The students have to pitch their ideas, interview each other and develop a plan and write a narrative for their light show before they start the actual design process.

While the long-term goal is to continue this education with the schools, that decision lies with Sci-Port and the local school district. An additional hope is to take this pilot class and everything they've learned to turn it into a neat, packaged curriculum to be able to send out to any school in the U.S. who would like to implement the program.

"To have this group now who have done incredible work in phase two and now just focus on taking that talent that they've honed and creating shows and designs is pretty special," said Lyons. "This was an option they didn't know existed and not just lighting but any exploration of storytelling and they can take these concepts and apply them to anything they want to do."

The results of these classes can be seen at this year's ArtBreak happening at the Shreveport Convention Center May 9-15. For more information on ArtBreak, visit their website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.