H.S. tennis roundup: East Lyme boys outlast Stonington 5-2 in ECC Div. I play

Stonington — East Lyme rallied for a pair of three-set victories during a 5-2 win over Stonington in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I boys' tennis match on Monday.

Jiarui Peng won his No. 1 singles match 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 while Rohan Purohit and David Chung came back to win their No. 1 doubles match 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1 for the Vikings (3-0, 3-0), who also picked up doubles wins from Matt Bradley-Riley Walsh and Rohun Boopathy-Andrew Campbell and a singles win from Ajay Rana.

Chris Donnarummo and Owen Grant won singles matches for the Bears (2-3, 1-2).

In other matches:

• Zach Kobyluck rallied for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles to give St. Bernard/Wheeler a 4-3 win over Montville in an ECC Division III match. The Saints (3-3, 3-2) also got wins from Liam Peters at No. 2 singles and the doubles teams of Wyatt Hayes-Sam Cunningham and Nathaniel Dobley-Joey Busher. Brendan Duhamel and Ethan Thomas singles matches for Montville (3-4 2-1) as did the doubles team of Jack Bowman-Ryan Yang.

• Jack Lacey, Aydin Chowdhury, Liam Thurman and Junting Lu swept the singles matches in Norwich Free Academy's 5-2 win over New London in an ECC Division II match. The Wildcats are 2-4, 2-2. The teams of Alex Churis-Jhandel Marichal and Jahari Nance-Benny Fernandez won doubles matches for the Whalers (0-4-1, 0-3).

Girls

• Iris Liu-Jeannette Liu (6-4, 6-7, 6-2), Priya Whitley-Gracie Davis (7-6, 6-1) and Riddhi Bansel-Delanie Fresco-Hawes (7-6, 7-6) won tight doubles matches to highlight East Lyme's 5-2 win over Fitch in an ECC Division I match. Mara Wolff and Ritisha Ande added singles wins for the Vikings (3-2, 1-2) while Charlotte Beaulieu and Maddie Beaulieu won singles matches for the Falcons (3-3, 1-3).

• Ledyard swept the doubles matches on the way to a 6-1 win over Killingly in an ECC Division II match. Katie Rezendes-Courtney Sizer, Jillian Anderson-Kylee Gill and Sarah Banach-Isabelle Machost were all straight-set winners for the Colonels (3-1, 3-1), as were singles players Sarah Bailey, Claire Fenaughty and Reanna Robbins.

• Grace Duggan, Mia Lewandowski and Angelina Williams won singles matches as unbeaten Stonington beat Waterford 6-1 in an ECC Division I match. Katya Snegovskikh-Katie Johnstone, Erin Motherway-Lauren Buckley and Menira Lewandowski-Annelise McGee swept doubles for the Bears (6-0, 4-0) while Sarah Hage won at No. 1 singles for the Lancers (1-3, 1-2).

• Paige Raposa and Katrina Hitchcock won three-set singles matches to highlight NFA's 7-0 win over New London in an ECC Divisoin II match. Emily Eggler and Shayla Roche also won singles matches for the Wildcats (6-2, 4-0) as did the doubles teams of Katie Peter-Leeya Fabry, Gabrielle McLead-Katie Lavoie and Madison Smith-Joanna Wu.

• Old Lyme lost just one total game in a 7-0 Shoreline Conference win over Haddam-Killingworth. The Wildcats (7-0, 7-0) earned singles wins from Abby Sicuranza, Sam Tan, Callie Bass and Elaina Morosky and doubles wins from Live Bass-Fiona Hufford and Olivia Schaedler-Eva D'Onofrio.