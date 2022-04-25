See which Lake, Sumter football products made USA Today Florida Top 100

Football season in Florida begins this week when Florida High School Athletic Association-member schools are permitted to begin spring practices. USA Today Sports has released its list of the top 100 recruits in Florida. One area standout earned a spot on the list, and others could join the list over the course of the summer and into the regular season.

Here’s a look at Eustis wide receiver Tyree Patterson, No. 91 on the Florida Top 100.

91. Tyree Patterson (Eustis)

A tall (6-foot-3) wide receiver with a combination of speed and strength, Patterson had 53 catches for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns. The son of former Eustis basketball standout Coy Patterson, he has received multiple offers and has verbally committed to the University of Florida.

