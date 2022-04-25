ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

See which Lake, Sumter football products made USA Today Florida Top 100

By Frank Jolley, Daily Commercial
 2 days ago

Football season in Florida begins this week when Florida High School Athletic Association-member schools are permitted to begin spring practices. USA Today Sports has released its list of the top 100 recruits in Florida. One area standout earned a spot on the list, and others could join the list over the course of the summer and into the regular season.

See complete list: USA Today Top 100: Welcome to the Year of the Wide Receiver

Metro-Suburban: Many Lake and Sumter County coaches looking forward to FHSAA football suburban-metro split

Here’s a look at Eustis wide receiver Tyree Patterson, No. 91 on the Florida Top 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeIpp_0fK2PkHK00

91. Tyree Patterson (Eustis)

A tall (6-foot-3) wide receiver with a combination of speed and strength, Patterson had 53 catches for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns. The son of former Eustis basketball standout Coy Patterson, he has received multiple offers and has verbally committed to the University of Florida.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: See which Lake, Sumter football products made USA Today Florida Top 100

Education
