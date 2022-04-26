Local roundup: Williams girls earn lacrosse win over Watkinson

New London — Lucy Fader and Skylar Frost each had a goal and an assist as Williams School defeated Watkinson 15-7 in a girls' lacrosse game on Monday.

Sarah Cole had three goals, Paige Iacobellis had a goal and an assist and Maria Angleini had 11 saves. Abby Potts and Maria Morant also scored their first career goal.

In other games:

• Dani Bruno had six goals and an assist and Sydney Sager scored four times to pace East Lyme past NFA, 20-7, in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I game. Meg Nagle had three goals and an assist for East Lyme (4-1, 3-0) and Kaci Pierce and Lily Poletto, Greta Schwartz had a goal and an assist. Gigi Franco added seven saves and Abbie Belleville, Gianna DiLoreto, Penelope Lawlor and Riddhi Venkatesh all scored. Molly Page had five goals, Alice-Ann Rourke had two goals and an assist and Haley Young had an assist for the Wildcats (2-5, 0-3).

• Reagan Buscetto and Grace Sanford each had four goals and two assists to pace Montville past New London, 18-5. Lily Tomczik had four goals for Montville (4-4) and Maddie Koning had a goal and an assist. Kate Bowman, Gigi Johnston, Madi St John, Addie Concascia and Emma Caskey also scored. Malahika Paulo scored three goals for the Whalers (0-4) and Aislinn Strecker scored twice.

Boys' lacrosse

• Robbie Darling had five goals and three assists and Sterling Frost had two goals and two assists for Williams in its 14-10 win over Rocky Hill (R.I.). Henry Champagne had three goals, Brendan Li scored twice and Brian Li had two goals and an assist for Williams (5-3). Colby Potts also had 15 saves and Henry Gallagher added three.

H.S. softball

• Maddie Burrows had two hits, including a triple, with three RBI and four runs as Waterford downed Griswold, 24-4, in a five-inning game due to the mercy rule. Emma Marelli had two hits, three runs and two RBI, Lily Marelli singled with three runs and two RBI and Anna Donahue had two hits, including a triple, with two RBI and two runs for Waterford (7-2), ranked eighth in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll. Also, Abby Maynard had two hits, including a triple, with two RBI and a run, Samantha San Juan had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Anna Dziecinny had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Kaelin Waldron had two hits, including a double, with a run and an RBI, Luica Ceccarelli doubled and scored and Makayla Neilson hit an RBI single for the Wolveinres (1-6).

• Emma Bayor went 3-for-3, including a triple, with four runs and three RBI as Old Lyme scored seven times in the first two innings to rout East Hampton 12-3 in the Shoreline Conference. Victoria Gage pitched a four-hitter and struck out 13, Ava Roth went 3-for-4, including a double, with two runs and a stolen base and Jamie Bucior went 2-for-3, including a double, with two runs and two RBI for the Wildcats (7-3, 7-3). Also, Maddie Hubbard had a double, three RBI, a run and a stolen base and Jenna Schauder went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

• Layla Lasisomphone went 4-for-4 with six RBI as Ledyard downed Plainfield, 21-1, in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Madi Miller and Sam Money both went 2-for-3 with three RBI for Ledyard (6-4) and Aaliyah Amidon scattered three hits over four innings with four strikeouts.

• Analise Escarramann pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Windham edged New London, 3-2. Alina Skrabacz pitched a five-hitter and struck out 14, Gabriela Quinones went 2-for-3 and scored and Aaliyah McCann-Donaldson singled and scored for the Whalers (0-6).

H.S. baseball

• Randy Vidal went 5-for-6, including a two-run double, for Grasso Tech in its 19-3 win over Putnam. Winning pitcher Logan Fowle allowed two hits over four innings with three runs and five strikeouts for Grasso (3-3).

• East Hampton edged Old Lyme, 7-6, in the Shoreline Conference. Riley Warecke had two hits and three RBI for Old Lyme (4-6, 4-6) and Grady Lacourciere and Owen Snurkowski both had two hits and an RBI. Santiago Rodriguez and Maverick Swaney each struck out five for the Wildcats, too.

Boys’ track and field

• Jon Booth and Evan Childs each won two events for Waterford in its 115-20 win over Killingly in an ECC Division II meet. Booth won the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches) and triple jump (36-11) and Childs the shot put (35-5) and discus (88-3) for Waterford (1-1, 1-1).

Girls’ track and field

• Avery Maiese won the 1,600 (5:43), 3,200 (12:45) and ran on the winning 4x800 relay team for Waterford as it beat Killingly 112-23 in an ECC Division II meet. Bella Kimball won the 100 (13.5) and 200 (28.5) for Waterford (1-1, 1-1) and teamed with Colleen Corman, Aimee Girard and Avery Pepin to win the 4x800 (11:10).

Boys’ volleyball

• Hand beat NFA 25-17, 25-22, 28-26. Paul Ericson had six assists and two kills for NFA (2-6) and Jackson Lee added four assists.

College baseball

• Tyler Rice drove in a career-high seven runs as Avery Point split a doubleheader with Monroe College of the Bronx on Sunday. The Pointers (19-9-1) lost to opener 4-2 and won the second game 15-4. Rice had three hits on the game, including a grand slam. Jaden Fowler had three hits on the day and Zachary Mascaro scored three times. Keegan Daigle pitched a complete game for the win in Game 2, striking out seven over five innings.