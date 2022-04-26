ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-wheeler causes delays on SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway

Several lanes of the SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway were closed after a truck hydroplaned and hit the center median on Monday evening.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. All lanes are closed, causing traffic delays, they are expected to reopen shortly.

Houston Transtar video showed the truck after it hydroplaned.

The truck driver only sustained minor injuries. The truck lost its load during the crash.

READ MORE: Semi-truck loses load after crashing into Houston Avenue Bridge at I-10

