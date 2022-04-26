ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Elon Musk bring Twitter to Texas? Some hope so

By Mayra Monroy
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shortly after the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk reached a deal with Twitter to buy the platform for $44 billion, many were calling on the billionaire to bring his new endeavor to Texas.

Musk, who lives in Texas, reached an agreement with Twitter on Monday. He announced earlier in April that he had acquired more than 9% in Twitter shares, making him the platform’s biggest shareholder.

Musk has previously said that he views the acquisition of Twitter as a way to protect free speech.

Currently, Twitter HQ is in San Francisco, California. Though Musk hasn’t said what comes next for the social media platform, many are already calling on him to bring it to Texas.

Following the news of the deal, Governor Greg Abbott tweeted at Musk, telling him to bring the platform to Texas.

“Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company,” Abbott tweeted from his campaign account.

Musk announced in October that Tesla would be moving its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas . Musk’s The Boring Company, which is also headquartered in Austin, has been in talks with the cities of Austin and Kyle to possibly build tunnels.

Some are hoping that Musk will not only bring Twitter to Texas but more specifically, to Austin, which has seen significant growth in new companies moving to the area.

“It’s no surprise that there is speculation about Elon Musk moving Twitter’s headquarters to one of if not the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, especially after having already announced relocating Tesla here,” said Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. “It’s no secret we have so much to offer companies looking to expand or relocate their offices. We have several key components driving our meteoric success. One of those is our talent pipeline. We have a robust education system resulting in qualified graduates entering the workforce each year. When coupled with a dynamic live/work culture, we are able to offer the best home for companies and people seeking new, life-changing opportunities.”

Large companies move to Texas

If Twitter were to move to Texas, it would join several other large companies that made the move to the Lone Star State. Oracle and Samsung were also among large companies that made the move to the Austin area in the past few years.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is another social media platform that is also expanding its presence in the area. The company plans on making a Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, about an hour north of Austin. Meta has also leased the entire commercial half of Sixth and Guadalupe , a 66-story high rise that will be Austin’s tallest building when finished.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
