Injuries reported after drive-by shooting in Anderson near East Market Street, police say

By Mike Ellis, Anderson Independent Mail
 2 days ago

Two people are being treated for injuries believed to be linked to a drive-by shooting in Anderson on Monday evening, said Assistant Anderson City Police Chief Nikki Carson.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near East Market Street and Salem Street, she said.

Children were playing baseball or T-ball at a nearby field and they scrambled after hearing gunfire.

The children are not believed to have been the targets of the shooting, which was near but not in that direction, and the two injured were not part of the games going on, Carson said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest information.

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Injuries reported after drive-by shooting in Anderson near East Market Street, police say

