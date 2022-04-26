ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Plane crashes during stunt attempt near Eloy

 2 days ago

Wrapping buildings like this can be rare, Welsh says, but the technique was recently used to protect the structure which was built in the 1870s. Specialty officers have even been moved to the streets to patrol....

AZFamily

Pilots describe mid-air plane swap stunt that went wrong in Eloy

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Red Bull plane crashed in the Eloy area over the weekend during a stunt being called the ‘first of its kind’. Two pilots tried to swap planes at 14,000 feet Sunday. Both pilots landed safely, one by plane and the other by parachute.
ELOY, AZ
AZFamily

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials confirm they have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says divers found 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev on Sunday night. He was about 21 feet below the surface. According to the Peoria Fire...
PEORIA, AZ
Nicholas Cowan released from hospital Monday afternoon, arrested

Wrapping buildings like this can be rare, Welsh says, but the technique was recently used to protect the structure which was built in the 1870s. Specialty officers have even been moved to the streets to patrol. Amid these changes, police chief Jeri Williams is prioritizing positions that work directly with the community daily.
PHOENIX, AZ
Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
#Cafeteria#Financial Aid#Traffic Accident
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
MESA, AZ
Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer at gas station released from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who investigators say shot a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is out of the hospital. Nicholas Cody Cowan was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday evening and was taken to the Phoenix Police Headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Wearing a yellow hospital gown, Cowan was pushed in a wheelchair from a van into the building. He didn’t say anything and just looked at our cameras a couple of times. About an hour later, he was moved to a Maricopa County jail to be booked. He’s expected to face a judge on Monday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams had previously said they would use the handcuffs from the injured officer on Cowan when he was taken to jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona woman sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for real estate scheme

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced last week to nearly four years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering as part of a real estate scheme, authorities said. Sarah Nicole Kelley, 41, of Coolidge, Arizona will spend 46 months behind bars and pay $190,774.64 in restitution after being found guilty of 24 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering by a federal jury in October 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release on Monday.
COOLIDGE, AZ

