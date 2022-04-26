Nicholas Cowan released from hospital Monday afternoon, arrested

PHOENIX – Nicholas Cowan, the suspect in the shooting of a police officer in Phoenix earlier this month, was taken back to a hospital Tuesday morning after he was discharged the previous night and taken to jail, authorities said. Cowan, 35, was being booked on multiple charges, including two...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who investigators say shot a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is out of the hospital. Nicholas Cody Cowan was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday evening and was taken to the Phoenix Police Headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Wearing a yellow hospital gown, Cowan was pushed in a wheelchair from a van into the building. He didn’t say anything and just looked at our cameras a couple of times. About an hour later, he was moved to a Maricopa County jail to be booked. He’s expected to face a judge on Monday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams had previously said they would use the handcuffs from the injured officer on Cowan when he was taken to jail.
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials confirm they have located the body of a swimmer who drowned at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says divers found 20-year-old Neria Aranbayev on Sunday night. He was about 21 feet below the surface. According to the Peoria Fire...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.
PHOENIX – The suspect in a Mesa murder had the victim’s credit card in his wallet when he was arrested Monday, authorities said. Officers doing a welfare check encountered a bloody scene in an apartment near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on Sunday night, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The U.S. Forest Service is trying to protect one of Arizona's oldest known structures from falling victim to the Crooks Fire that's been burning around Yavapai County. The federal agency recently shared photos of fire crews wrapping protective foil around the Palace Station, a stagecoach cabin...
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced last week to nearly four years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering as part of a real estate scheme, authorities said. Sarah Nicole Kelley, 41, of Coolidge, Arizona will spend 46 months behind bars and pay $190,774.64 in restitution after being found guilty of 24 counts of wire fraud and eight counts of money laundering by a federal jury in October 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release on Monday.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
PHOENIX – Authorities urged evacuees to be patient after two people were arrested in separate incidents Thursday night in the area deemed unsafe because of the Tunnel Fire in northern Arizona. In one case, deputies stopped a utility terrain vehicle driver who was trying to get into a closed-off...
“They thought they were going home for the night when the suspect approached them with a hoodie on and a mask and armed with a gun.”. Phoenix Police Sgt. Steve Reaume is talking about the terrifying armed robbery of a jewelry store near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix. It happened Dec. 1, 2020, just after 8 p.m. It was closing time and the employees were walking out.
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
