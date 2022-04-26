Nicholas Cowan released from hospital Monday afternoon, arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who investigators say shot a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is out of the hospital. Nicholas Cody Cowan was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday evening and was taken to the Phoenix Police Headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Wearing a yellow hospital gown, Cowan was pushed in a wheelchair from a van into the building. He didn’t say anything and just looked at our cameras a couple of times. About an hour later, he was moved to a Maricopa County jail to be booked. He’s expected to face a judge on Monday night. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams had previously said they would use the handcuffs from the injured officer on Cowan when he was taken to jail.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO