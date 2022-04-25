High school scores and top performers for April 25-30

Scores

Wednesday

Baseball

North Hagerstown 3, Williamsport 1

Boonsboro 10, South Hagerstown 0

Clear Spring 8, Mountain Ridge 0

Hancock 8, Bishop Walsh 2

Softball

Boonsboro 8, South Hagerstown 7

Williamsport 28, North Hagerstown 14

Clear Spring 3, Spring Mills 1

Hancock 8, Mountain Ridge 7

Boys Lacrosse

Musselman 15, South Hagerstown 2

Boys Tennis

Boonsboro 3, South Hagerstown 2

North Hagerstown 5, Williamsport 0

Spring Mills 4, Clear Spring 1

Maret 6, Saint James 1

Girls Tennis

South Hagerstown 3, Boonsboro 2

Williamsport 3, North Hagerstown 2

Spring Mills 4, Clear Spring 1

Tuesday

Baseball

Smithsburg 11, Francis Scott Key 9

Hedgesville 16, Berkeley Springs 0

Softball

Francis Scott Key 16, Smithsburg 2

Boys Lacrosse

Smithsburg 16, Boonsboro 4

North Hagerstown 20, South Hagerstown 9

St. Maria Goretti 22, Mercersburg 8

Girls Lacrosse

Boonsboro 18, Smithsburg 3

North Hagerstown 16, South Hagerstown 4

FCA 19, St. Maria Goretti 3

Monday

Baseball

Boonsboro 5, Brunswick 3

Walkersville 2, Smithsburg 1

Middletown 4, Williamsport 2

Tuscarora 14, North Hagerstown 3

Oakdale 9, South Hagerstown 0

Shalom 12, Grace Academy 11

Calvary 5, Heritage 1

Softball

Clear Spring 12, Hancock 0

Boonsboro 18, Brunswick 0

North Hagerstown 6, Tuscarora 5

Oakdale 5, South Hagerstown 4

Walkersville 10, Smithsburg 0

Middletown 13, Williamsport 7

Boys Lacrosse

Oakdale 26, South Hagerstown 1

Girls Lacrosse

Jemicy 12, St. Maria Goretti 10

Boys Tennis

Boonsboro 3, Brunswick 2

Walkersville 3, Smithsburg 2

Tuscarora 4, North Hagerstown 1

Middletown 5, Williamsport 0

Girls Tennis

Walkersville 3, Smithsburg 2

Tuscarora 3, North Hagerstown 2

Brunswick 4, Boonsboro 1

Middletown 4, Williamsport 1

Girls Soccer

Shalom 5, Grace Academy 2

Top performers

Wednesday

• Henry Ortiz, North Hagerstown baseball — Earned a complete-game victory over Williamsport, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10, and added a hit and two RBIs.

• Michael Dyer, Jake Holler, Blaike Biegler and Blake Kellerman, Boonsboro baseball — Dyer had two hits and two RBIs, and Holler, Biegler and Kellerman combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout with one walk and six strikeouts in the win over South.

• Blaire Ray and Seth Bivens, Hancock baseball — Ray had three hits, scored three runs and struck out four, and Bivens had two hits, scored two runs and struck out 14 in the win over Bishop Walsh.

• Clayton Boyer and Jakob Hull, Clear Spring baseball — Boyer allowed one hit and struck out 10, and Hull had three hits in the shutout of Mountain Ridge.

• Chloe Lincks, Emily Kopp, Amber Kegarise, Karyn Grove, Juliette Bragunier and Brianna Koontz, Williamsport softball — Lincks, Kopp and Kegarise had three hits and three RBIs each, Grove hit a triple and two doubles while driving in three, Bragunier homered, doubled and drove in four, and Koontz homered and drove in four in the win over North.

• Skylar Smith and Peyton McCoy, Hancock softball — Smith had three hits, including a walk-off, two-run single, and McCoy added two hits and two RBIs in the win over Mountain Ridge.

• Ava Nelson, Haylee Hartman, Emmalee Burker and Maddy Taylor, Boonsboro softball — Nelson, Hartman and Burker each had two hits, including a double, Nelson drove in two runs and Taylor struck out nine over four innings in the win over South.

• Kayla Talbert and Haley Williams, North Hagerstown softball — Talbert went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Williams had two hits and four RBIs in the loss to Williamsport.

• Madi Wade, Paige Whittington, Leah Palmer and Aaliyah Creary, South Hagerstown softball — Wade hit a three-run home run and walked twice, Whittington had two hits and three stolen bases, Creary and Palmer each had two hits and Palmer drove in two runs in the loss to Boonsboro.

Tuesday

• Alex Scholl, Blake Linn and Ryan Linn, Smithsburg boys lacrosse — Scholl had four goals and an assist, Blake Linn had three goals and two assists, and Ryan Linn two goals, six assists and four ground balls in a win over Boonsboro.

• Taeler Stouffer, Ava Selby and Micah Stine, Boonsboro girls lacrosse — Stouffer had five goals and four draw controls, Selby had three goals, an assist and four draw controls, and Stine added three goals and an assist in a win over Smithsburg.

• Tyler Bjerklie, Michael Houpt, Isaac Rhoderick and Alex Mattoon, St. Maria Goretti boys lacrosse — Bjerklie had eight goals and two assists, Houpt had six goals and five assists, Rhoderick had four goals and five assists, and Mattoon added two goals and four assists in the win over Mercersburg.

Monday

• Evan Weaver, Wyatt Jervis, Cody Rinehart and Josh Grubb, Boonsboro baseball — Weaver allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings to earn the win against Brunswick. Jervis, Rinehart and Grubb each had two hits.

• Maddy Taylor and Tiffany Schaeffer, Boonsboro softball — Taylor pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with one walk and 11 strikeouts, and Schaeffer went 2-for-2 (both doubles) with four RBIs in the win over Brunswick.

• Chloe Hess, Sarah Greenlee and Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring softball — Hess allowed one hit and no walks while striking out 10 in four innings, Greenlee went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and struck out three in an inning of relief, and Fisher went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in a five-inning shutout of Hancock.

• Alex Smith and Haley Williams, North Hagerstown softball — Smith had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and Williams had two RBIs in the win over Tuscarora.

• Zoey Williamson, Maddie Boothe and Devyn Glines, St. Maria Goretti girls lacrosse — Williamson scored four goals, Boothe had two goals and two assists, and Glines added two goals and an assist in the loss to Jemicy.

• Logan Black, Grace Academy baseball — Went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the loss to Shalom.

• Wyatt Divelbiss, Williamsport baseball — Had three hits in the loss to Middletown.

• Paige Whittington and Kyia Keith, South Hagerstown softball — Each had two hits, including a double, in the loss to Oakdale.

• Sam Martin, North Hagerstown baseball — Had two hits in the loss to Tuscarora.

• Addison Adams, Shalom girls soccer — Scored three goals in the win over Grace.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for April 25-30