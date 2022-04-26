ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

New LSU coach, OR native, honored by City Council

By Benjamin Pounds and Donna Smith
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

Cletus and Wendy McMahon accepted a proclamation from Oak Ridge Mayor Waren Gooch on behalf of their son Coach Matt McMahon in celebration of his recent hiring as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Louisiana State University.

The city of Oak Ridge tweeted on Twitter, "Congratulations Coach Matt, and Geaux Tigers!"

The resolution, approved by Council at its April 11 meeting, is as follows:

"Whereas, on March 21, 2022, Oak Ridge native Matt McMahon was announced as the twenty-fifth head coach of the LSU Men’s Basketball team; and

"Whereas, Coach McMahon joined LSU after a 154-67 record in seven seasons as the coach of the Murray State Racers, where he led the team to the first 18-0 season in Ohio Valley Conference history in 2021-22; and

"Whereas, during Coach McMahon’s tenure, the Racers won four OVC regular season titles, three conference tournament championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances, two NCAA Tournament wins, and a 121-36 record since 2017-18; and

"Whereas, this season, Coach McMahon was named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year and a Naismith National Coach of the Year semi-finalist while leading the Racers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament; and

"Whereas, prior to accepting the head coaching position at Murray State, Coach McMahon spent four seasons as an assistant under Steve Prohm, helping the Racers to four twenty-win seasons, including a 2012 NCAA Tournament appearance and the 2014 CollegeInsider.com Championship; and

"Whereas, Coach McMahon arrived at Murray State after one season as an Assistant Coach at UNC-Wilmington and eight seasons at his alma mater, Appalachian State, as an Assistant Coach from 2022-2010; and

"Whereas, as a four-year letterman at Appalachian State, Coach McMahon finished his playing career with a Southern Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in his senior season and hit 135 three-pointers in 117 games; and

"Whereas, Coach McMahon and his wife, Mary – a former basketball standout for Furman — have three children, Maris, Mabry and Mason; and

"Whereas, throughout his career, Coach McMahon has been recognized for his winning standard of performance, consistency of character, and values as a leader, and he has never forgotten his hometown of Oak Ridge.

"Now, therefore, be it resolved by the city council of the City of Oak Ridge, Tennessee: That in recognition of his distinguished accomplishments and his commitment to integrity and excellence, the Oak Ridge City Council congratulates Coach Matt McMahon on his selection as Head Coach of the LSU Men’s Basketball team and wish him all the best for many successful seasons to come."

Other ORHS grads

LSU's former women's basketball coach, Nikki Caldwell Fargas, is now president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces — and a former Oak Ridge High School grad, as well. Tim Kaine, an assistant coach for McMahon at Murray State, is also from Oak Ridge.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: New LSU coach, OR native, honored by City Council

