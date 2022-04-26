Sewing for others

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A local woman, age 97, is using her skills and love of sewing to help others while living at Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge.

The oldest of eight children, Lorene Fugate was born in Little Crab, Tennessee in Fentress County on July 16, 1924. She came to Oak Ridge in 1945 to work for Union Carbide and lived in Oak Ridge until she and her family moved to Oliver Springs in 1956, according to her daughter, Bonnie Herrell.

Lorene moved to Greenfield Senior Living, now Commonwealth Senior Living, on July 20, 2016.

She began sewing in grade school, her daughter said in an email to the newspaper, and began making clothing and quilts for her siblings.

Since living at Commonwealth, she has sewed many little bags for Bancroft Bible Camp in Kingsport. She has made at least 50 hats for the local American Cancer Society and 40 pillowcase dresses for young girls in Belize.

During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Lorene made 32 pillowcase dresses with matching bags for the Back Country Mexico Missions, a ministry based in Oliver Springs. These dresses and bags were given to the Indian girls who live in the mountains of Mexico.

She has also enjoyed making adult bibs and hot rice heating packs for friends, family and for several residents of her senior living facility, her daughter stated.

105 little quilts

Her latest project is making children’s quilts for the Back Country Mexico Missions. Sixty-one children’s quilts were delivered to the Casa Hogar de Gracia (orphanage) and to the Indian children in the back country of Mexico during the Christmas holidays. Lorene, who has macular degeneration in both eyes, has made 105 little quilts for the children in Mexico in about eight months..

Her latest project with her assistant living facility is making little bags for the Isaiah 117 House in Anderson County, according to her daughter. The Isaiah 117 houses provide "physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care," according to the organization's website .

Lorene will celebrate her 98th birthday in July.

Bill co-sponsored by Ragan on marriage fails

A bill giving an alternate path to marriage for heterosexual couples has failed to advance this year in the Tennessee Legislature. After a tough line of questions from Republican colleagues, its sponsor Todd Leatherwood, R-Arlington, said April 13 that he wanted to send the bill to summer study. The move essentially killed the bill for the session, though...
OAK RIDGE, TN
