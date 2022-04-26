ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County reports 18 new COVID cases; state cases up 19.7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago

New coronavirus cases leaped in Tennessee in the week ending Sunday, rising 19.7% as 2,486 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,076 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tennessee ranked 36th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 57.1% from the week before, with 351,599 cases reported. With 2.05% of the country's population, Tennessee had 0.71% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Anderson County reported 18 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported five cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 22,095 cases and 334 deaths.

Within Tennessee, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Monroe County with 77 cases per 100,000 per week; Clay County with 66; and Davidson County with 64. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Davidson County, with 446 cases; Shelby County, with 274 cases; and Knox County, with 143. Weekly case counts rose in 47 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Davidson, Shelby and Washington counties.

Tennessee ranked 45th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 62.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Tennessee reported administering another 56,841 vaccine doses, including 7,444 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 64,589 vaccine doses, including 7,745 first doses. In all, Tennessee reported it has administered 9,913,349 total doses.

41 counties drop

Across Tennessee, cases fell in 41 counties, with the best declines in Madison County, with 37 cases from 80 a week earlier; in Weakley County, with 2 cases from 22; and in Hamilton County, with 91 cases from 107.

In Tennessee, 32 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 88 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,027,209 people in Tennessee have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2021, and 26,141 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,984,914 people have tested positive and 991,254 people have died.

Tennessee's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 249
  • The week before that: 261
  • Four weeks ago: 351

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 40,571
  • The week before that: 37,500
  • Four weeks ago: 39,316

Hospitals in 37 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Anderson County reports 18 new COVID cases; state cases up 19.7%

