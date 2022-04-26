ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Kylie Jenner Testified That Rob Kardashian Believed Blac Chyna Wanted To Kill Him During An Incident At Her Home

By Krystie Lee Yandoli, Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2van6s_0fK2NQ4k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rda0m_0fK2NQ4k00

Kylie Jenner appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9, 2020.

Evan Agostini / AP

LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner testified in court on Monday that her brother Rob Kardashian told her that Blac Chyna held a gun to his head, strangled him with an iPhone cord, and damaged a door and television while Chyna was under the influence of alcohol and “maybe drugs” during an incident in December 2016.

“[Rob] used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,’” Jenner told the courtroom, which included her sister Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, in the gallery.

According to Jenner, Rob Kardashian said he was playing video games when Chyna came up to him and tried to choke him with an iPhone cord. Jenner added he also told her he locked himself in the main bedroom and “that’s why the door was damaged.”

“I did go to the house [after the incident],” Jenner said in response to questions from Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani. “I remember him being upset and explaining what happened.”

In her civil suit against the Kardashian family, which is currently on trial, Chyna is seeking millions of dollars in damages from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is blaming the family for the cancellation of the former couple's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna .

Chyna denied the allegations that she had been violent in her own testimony last week, saying she did "jokingly" hold a cord around Rob's neck but she was not trying to "strangle him." She also said that she did not point the gun, which she said was unloaded, at Rob's head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY3ZK_0fK2NQ4k00

In this courtroom artist sketch, former reality television star Blac Chyna sits before a microphone, April 19, 2022.

Bill Robles / AP

In her testimony on Monday, Jenner also said that she was initially “a little upset” when Rob got engaged to Chyna because she “found out through the internet.” Jenner’s then-boyfriend, the rapper Tyga, had previously been engaged to Chyna and had a child with her. When Jenner found out Chyna was pregnant again with Rob’s child, Jenner said, “I was happy for my brother. At the same time, I was curious how things would go.”

Sipping out of a black water bottle while on the stand, Jenner testified that when Chyna was pregnant with baby Dream, they had “an OK relationship.”

“I wanted to be cool with Chyna,” she said. “Despite everything, I wanted it to work out for my brother.”

Jenner explained that the couple moved into one of her houses in Hidden Hills because Rob “had expressed wanting to live under the same roof” as Chyna, and one of Jenner’s investment properties happened to be empty. She told the courtroom that she didn’t expect Rob or Chyna to pay rent while living in her house.

Jenner said she began questioning whether Chyna’s love for Rob was real after he told her about the December 2016 incident.

Jenner said that Tyga had told her that when he dated Chyna, she slashed his arm and that she has substance abuse issues with alcohol and drugs.

During her relationship with Tyga, which has since ended, Jenner said one morning she woke up to threatening text messages from Chyna, which included devil emojis and “something along the lines of, ‘counting down the days.’”

“I didn’t report it because I took it as an empty threat,” Jenner said. “I assumed she was high.”

Jeff Olde, former executive vice president of development and programming at E!, also testified virtually on Monday about the cancellation of Rob & Chyna . Olde insisted the reason the show got canceled after its first season was because the couple broke up. During his testimony, emails from both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to Olde at the time were read aloud in which both sisters expressed concerns over Rob's relationship with Chyna.

"I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 of Rob & Chyna ," Jenner wrote. "The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it, she will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.”

In a separate email, Khloé wrote, "The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they are both tarnishing it."

After the jury walked out of the courtroom on Monday, Khloé waved over to Kylie to signal for her to leave the witness stand. Kylie walked past Chyna, then the Kardashian/Jenner sisters exited the courtroom holding hands, followed by Kris Jenner.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Claims She Was Joking When She Put Gun To Rob Kardashian’s Head

As her civil case against the Kardashians continues, Blac Chyna, 33 testified Wednesday against her ex Rob Kardashian‘s abuse allegations which lead up to their breakup and cancelling of their reality show. While on the stand, questioned by her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Chyna told the jury she was only joking around when she pointed a gun at her ex and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck, Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tyga
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Ap Los Angeles#Iphone#Rob Chyna
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

4K+
Followers
405
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy