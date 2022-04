Tiger Woods’ private jet was spotted at an airport in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, ahead of a practice round at Southern Hills Country Club as he decides whether to play in the PGA Championship in three weeks. Woods plans to play in the year’s second major (May 19-22) barring a setback, according to a source in his camp, but is waiting to see how his body responds to an increased workload in the coming weeks before making any final decisions.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO