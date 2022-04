A team of volunteer divers will descend 45 meters into the ocean off San Pedro Thursday to retrieve lost commercial fishing gear near a sunken pre-WWII destroyer as part of an international effort to clean the world's oceans and protect marine life. The dive represents the first effort undertaken in the United States by the non-profit Healthy Seas, partnering with the newly established U.S. chapter of Ghost Diving, which is providing a team of six volunteer technical divers specialized in the removal of lost fishing gear and other marine debris. The site was chosen for the presence of the USS...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO