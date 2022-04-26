ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

25-year-old woman dies after being found shot in a parked car at Macon apartment complex

By Thom Chandler
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MACON — A 25-year-old woman was found shot inside of a parked car at a Macon apartment complex Monday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s...

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

