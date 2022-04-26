ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

More industrial companies interested in Oak Ridge

By Benjamin Pounds, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrdjQ_0fK2MvLm00

City officials have announced that two industrial companies are interested in locating to Oak Ridge.

City Manager Mark Watson talked about these companies during an online talk to the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge. Later that same Tuesday, April 19, he and Assistant City Manager Jack Suggs addressed City Council about the two companies.

One of them, the manufacturing company Helios, is interested in Area Five of the Horizon Center, which is located in west Oak Ridge. Suggs told The Oak Ridger that Helios is interested in building a "campus" with multiple buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7e0N_0fK2MvLm00

Watson told the League, during his "State of the City" talk, that the company could add 175 jobs. However, he said Oak Ridge is one of four sites being considered by the company.

“We hope we have a good shot for that,” he said.

The other company interested in Oak Ridge, Suggs explained to Council, is a recycling company that has signed a lease for the former site of the K-25 complex's powerhouse. That site is now part of Heritage Center. Suggs said he could not disclose the company's name and did not know how many people it would employ.

Watson also talked to the League about other developments in west Oak Ridge which have already been announced. He spoke of an announcement from the nuclear fuel company TRISO-X to build a facility, also in Horizon Center, which he said might eventually add up to 800 jobs.

He spoke of the company Kairos Energy's desire to build a test small modular nuclear reactor at the Heritage Center, which he said would employ 400 people. In general, nuclear companies must go through various government approvals before becoming operational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S54Bs_0fK2MvLm00

“Horizon and Heritage have suffered for well over 25 years," Watson said regarding the sites having been empty. “We’re seeing some very, very important things happening.”

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, email him at bpounds@oakridger.com and follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: More industrial companies interested in Oak Ridge

Comments / 0

Related
The Oak Ridger

Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax April 26

Anderson County’s Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the Club Room at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St. This meeting is to consider multiple bids received on county-held delinquent tax properties in Oak Ridge, Rocky Top and Briceville, according to information from county government. This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax April 26
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

Council OKs Civic Center for new conference center

The Oak Ridge City Council has approved a resolution choosing the Oak Ridge Civic Center as the site for a new conference center. Under the current plans, the conference center will not affect the gym, pool, game room or the meeting room next to the game room. Rather, the conference center will be located...
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Oak Ridge, TN
Business
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
The Oak Ridger

TVA partners with Canadian utility on nuclear

Two of North America’s leading nuclear utilities have unveiled a partnership to develop advanced nuclear technology. Ontario Power Generation and the Tennessee Valley Authority will jointly work to help develop small modular reactors as an effective long-term source of carbon-free energy in both Canada and the U.S. A news release described it as "as an integral part of a clean energy future and creating a North American energy hub."
OAK RIDGE, TN
The Oak Ridger

Citizens' advisory boards focus of podcast

The Department of Energy continually solicits public input to help inform its decision making related to cleanup of aging, contaminated facilities at its former nuclear production and research sites nationwide. A primary source of community views are site-specific advisory boards currently operating at eight DOE sites across the country. These...
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Watson
The Oak Ridger

El Jinete named Small Business of the Month

El Jinete, located at 770 Briarcliff Ave., is the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Month for April 2022. The award is sponsored by Enrichment Federal Credit Union. Walk into El Jinete restaurant and you’ll likely be met by Gilberto Arellano. His pride in the restaurant is evident as he...
OAK RIDGE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
795
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy