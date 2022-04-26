ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quintero Golf Club to host annual Cactus Cup in Peoria

Quintero Golf Club will host the 21st Annual Quintero Cactus Cup in Peoria.

Featuring some of the top-ranked junior boys and girls golfers in the Junior Golf Association of Arizona program, the Quintero Cactus Cup will be played on April 30 and May 1.

It is one of the few junior golf events in the state that adopts the Ryder Cup/Solheim Cup-Style Matches.

“This event really embraces the concept of team play and riding on the popularity of Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup-style competition, the players relish in the competitive and team format of this event,” said Scott McNevin, executive director of the JGAA. “Couple that with the incredible job Mike Poe and his staff at Quintero do for the event, it is truly an exceptional tournament.”

There will be two mixed team matches on Saturday, better-ball and alternate shot, and singles matches, boys against boys and girls against girls on Sunday.

Featured players on this year’s Quintero Cactus Cup include nine high school seniors who will be playing golf this fall: Rylan Johnson (Oregon State), Mahanth Chirravuri (USC), George Rubelsky (Columbia), Kyle Wandel (University of Mary Hardin Baylor), Aaryanna Morris (Seattle University), Celia Schrecker (Palm Beach Atlantic University), McKenzie McRee (Ohio University), Marley Moncada (New Mexico State) and Kendall Hayward (Montana).

The rest of the field includes Anawin Pikulthong, Adam Miller, Charlie Palmer, Wyatt Chapman, Carlos Astiazaran, Dallin Delgado, Jennifer Seo, Gracie McGovern, Annie Dawson, Sammie Olson and Raegan Capizzi.

“All of us at Quintero Golf Club enjoy watching the stars of the future compete on our golf course,” said Mike Poe, general manager at Quintero. “The JGAA does an exemplary job in providing competitive outlets for the youngsters in Arizona and the Quintero Cactus Cup is a true test of golf. I know all the players enjoy the Ryder Cup-Style Matches and we look forward to this year's talent.”

Quintero Golf Club has been consistently ranked as a top golf course in Arizona, earning accolades from numerous national golf magazines, such as Golfweek and Golf Digest.

For more information on the 2022 Quintero Cactus Cup, contact the Junior Golf Association of Arizona office at 602-944-6168 or visit the JGAA web site at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/bf24ac40/pbbpB2ozfUyzX9du5c6w5g?u=http://www.jgaa.org/ .

