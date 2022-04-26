Greeney: Mountain View needs help, gym wanted in Sun City

All I can say is I sure am happy not to be living on the lake.

It sounds like the multiyear project will have plenty of hiccups and delays. Good Luck!

I was opposed to the moratorium extension for the Mountain View Center project.

Mountain View needs help! Maybe a major remodel will be more comfortable for the residents living close to the center.

We do need the full-size gym. People will play basketball if there is a good court available. Additional uses include Rockin Thru the Years dance, line dancing club, bingo, Recreation Centers of Sun City board meetings, volleyball, musical entertainment, live theater and trade shows/health fairs.

This gym does not necessarily need to be attached to Mountain View Center. What about a standalone construction or remodel from the many empty storefronts in Sun City.