ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Does Natalia Bryant have Hollywood dreams after college?

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Bzef_0fK2LljX00

Natalia Bryant has almost finished her first year at the University of Southern California. The daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant has been busy managing life as a student, rising model, and celebrity, and when she finishes school, it’s likely we will see her in Hollywood chasing big dreams. Earlier this month, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, she talked to Entertainment Tonight and was all smiles talking about her life and Hollywood dreams.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQpDJ_0fK2LljX00 GettyImages

The 19-year-old has been mourning the loss of her father but has been excited about her future. She signed with IMG models in 2021 and has been studying film at USC. When talking to ET she said she felt the whole year flew by “so fast,” and was more than everything she expected. “I just love everyone that I’ve met,” she said. When asked if the night made her want to get into Hollywood, Natalia’s face lit up with a huge smile as she said impassioned, “yes, definitely.” “I mean honestly I just love everyone here,” the young adult added. While the industry will likely welcome Natalia with big arms, she’s finishing school and even said she had to go to class at 9 am after the party.

RELATED:

Natalia Bryant shows the glamorous gown she wore for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Vanessa Bryant takes daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri to the Caribbean for an Easter vacation

Natalia Bryant compliments her chic look with a pop of pink for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ party


We will have to wait and see if Natalia will pursue her dreams in front of the camera as an actress or behind the camera in production. As for how she got interested in film? She told E! News she shared the passion with her late father. “My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we’d go on movie marathons,” she said. “Then we’d analyze as many movies as we can and we’d talk about it for months. Anywhere we’d go we’d just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKpwZ_0fK2LljX00 GettyImages

After Natalia was accepted to USC, her mother Vanessa shared her excitement on Instagram. “Your hard work and dedication was so worth it,” Vanessa captioned a video of Natalia celebrating. “You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate with you but I know they’re here in spirit,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant's New Video of Daughter Bianka, 5, Shows How They Keep It Light In Their House

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant’s posts about her daughters always get us in our feelings. From excitedly looking at Vanessa’s eldest Natalia, 19, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party to family trips, we can’t get enough. This time, we’re obsessing over her newest video with Bianka “BB”, 5. On April 5, Vanessa posted an adorable video of her and BB on her Instagram. She posted the video with the caption, “Bruno Remix 🎶.” You can see the super sweet video HERE. In the Instagram reel, we see Bianka singing along to the Oscar-nominated song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Is All Heart-Eyes When Honoring Eldest Daughter Natalia In A Stunning Instagram Post

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant is showing the world how proud she is of her talented and breathtaking daughter Natalia Bryant in a sweet Instagram post. On April 22, Vanessa posted a snapshot of her eldest daughter Natalia with the simple caption, “😘😍🥰 @nataliabryant.” You can see the sweet and beautiful photo HERE. In the jaw-dropping and gorgeous photo, we see Natalia looking like a goddess, showing off her sleek hair and glamorous makeup. This pic is from Natalia’s Instagram, where she showed her fans how stunning she looked at an event for Burberry. Natalia posted a series of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair Oscars Party#Gettyimages#Img#Usc#Easter
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Simon Guobadia Just Got a Huge Surprise from Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams just gave fiancé Simon Guobadia the surprise of a lifetime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently flew overseas to pay a surprise visit to her husband-to-be in Nigeria, capturing Simon’s “shocked” reaction in a sweet new video on Instagram. On April 2, Porsha...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy