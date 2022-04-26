ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

Man says he was beaten by Senatobia officers during arrest

By Bria Jones
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HroHC_0fK2LWRW00

UPDATE : The Senatobia Police Department responded again via Facebook saying Burton refused to comply and officers stopped using force as soon as they gained control. They also said Burton did not complain about being injured during the time of his arrest.

SENATOBIA, Miss.– Police are investigating after what appears to be a violent arrest caught on camera in Senatobia, Mississippi.

The incident happened last Tuesday night.

Distressing video of the incident shows 31-year-old Andre Burton being punched multiple times by a Senatobia police officer as he’s restrained yards away from his home.

“This the worst thing I ever experienced in my life,” Burton said.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera on Short Ave. Burton says he was leaving his mother’s house and heading home when police stopped him and told him a curfew was in place.

“He pulled over and was like there’s a curfew go in the house,” he said.

Burton says the officer then got out the car and tried to handcuff him. He says the officer pushed him against a cruiser and slammed his head on the dash with other officers around. Several officers started beating him and hitting him behind the head, damaging his ear and causing him to sprain his ankle.

“I’m hurt from what they did,” he said. “I can’t explain it. I just got pain like why it happen to me.”

Burton says he was booked into jail for resisting arrest and failure to comply.

Over the weekend, Senatobia Police shared on Facebook that they are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to determine if the officers actions were in accordance with their policies and procedures.

We were rolling Monday as officers roped off the Senatobia Housing Authority. We’re told they were trying to get a copy of the video that Burton’s family shared on social media.

Teen accused of leading police on chase in stolen car

Senatobia Housing Authority Director Michelle Richardson shared a copy of the video with us.

“We had discussions with the police department about patrolling through and just establishing relationships with residents and not just when there’s an incident,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Burton says he fears retaliation and wants the officers fired.

“Like they wanted to kill me. They was literally punching me behind my head and elbowing me. They could have hit me in the wrong spot. I could be dead right now, but luckily God graced me and I’m still alive,” Burton said.

In the video, Burton says two others were arrested including a 14-year-old.

Police tell us Burton was also arrested a second time days later. He’s been charged with public drunk, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of drug possession from both incidents.

Burton says he’s planning to hire an attorney.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 9

country girl
2d ago

do what your told when they approach you.. police officer have a job to do. everyone wants to down the police until they need them

Reply(2)
5
Related
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Senatobia, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Senatobia, MS
Crime & Safety
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Family says missing Memphis man found dead in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

UPDATE: Woman tells her story after alleged kidnapper arrested MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Violent Crime
WREG

Man accused of raping woman at Delta Specialty Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a rape charge after a woman says he sexually assaulted her at a Memphis behavioral hospital. The woman told investigators she was in her room at Delta Specialty Hospital when Lazarick Ballard walked in, pinned her down on her bed and pulled her pants off. The woman says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Police search for 3 teens who ran away from Child Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three teens they say ran away from the Department of Child Services last month. On Monday, MPD stated India Thompson, Calvin Langston, and Jermaine Sampson ran away from DCS located on 40 Main Street on March 30. Thompson, 17, is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 pounds. She was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
WREG

MS woman shot dead overnight in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman from Tate County, Mississippi has died after being shot in Marshall County Sunday morning. Marshall County investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Highway 309 and Highway 4 around 3 a.m. There is no word on any charges at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy