Halle Bailey Lets Down Her Hair in a Set of Rapunzel-Inspired Selfies

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halle Bailey is set to play Princess Ariel on screen, but off camera, she might be more of a Rapunzel. On April 25, the "Little Mermaid" star posted a set of selfies on Instagram showing off her glossy new hair extensions. The light-brown...

ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

