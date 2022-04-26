• A Mount Airy woman is facing an upcoming court appearance stemming from an incident in which she allegedly damaged property in a local public-housing unit and did not cooperate with law enforcement, according to city police reports. Jennifer Lynn Dye, 30, of 520 Lovill St., is accused of...
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has requested funding for a new SWAT van. As seen from the sheriff’s office homepage this Special Enforcement Team vehicle looks like a repurposed ambulance. The Sheriff’s Office current SWAT vehicle is a hand me down EMS vehicle from the 1990s. In...
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has learned two Pittsburgh Police officers, who are members of the bicycle unit, have been placed on administrative leave after allegedly turning in time cards with hours they never worked. Law enforcement sources tell Earle a supervisor became suspicious of the officers...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A police officer who questionably arrested a high school student on "terrorizing" charges cannot be sued in connection with the incident, a federal court recently ruled. But the decision making that official—along with a fiery dissenting opinion—shows how some facets of criminal justice reform do not have to be partisan.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has seized a host of computer, gaming and sweepstakes-related electronics, as well as issuing arrest warrants for two out-of-town men on charges related to the seizure. William Lewis Perry III, a white male, 52, of 1517 Green Mountain Drive, Wake Forest, and Jaime Jonathan...
An extensive state investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 found that the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least the past decade.The Minnesota Department of Human Rights said Wednesday it will negotiate a court-enforceable agreement called a consent decree with the city of Minneapolis to address the long list of problems identified in the report. Here's a look at some of the key findings and recommendations.PATTERNS AND PRACTICESThe agency found that the city and police department have engaged in a “pattern or practice” of race discrimination in...
The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya's killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.“Whose city? Our city! Whose...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
