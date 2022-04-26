WWNY CDC map lowers Covid risk in Jefferson, Lewis counties

The federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now lists 23 New York counties as being at high risk of COVID-19. The CDC encourages people to wear masks in those counties, which include Cayuga, Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Wayne and Yates. 17 more counties, including Livingston and Wyoming are in the medium risk category.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID continues to creep back into our region with cases and hospitalizations on the rise. The CDC lists Clinton County, New York; Washington County, Vermont; and Grafton County, New Hampshire, as having high virus transmission rates, a distinction shared by only 1% of all counties in the nation.
Burlington's Church Street Marketplace has been voted the nation's Best Public Square by USA Today readers. Burlington police investigate weekend firearm incidents. A man accused of pointing a gun at staffers at a Burlington bar says he’s not guilty. Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response. Updated: 7...
While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
Vermont reported 179 new Covid-19 cases, 52 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Monday. Combined with 372 cases on Saturday and 251 on Sunday, the state’s seven-day average for new infections is 283, up from 273 on Friday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test...
South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several Northern New York fire crews responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood over the weekend. Photos show the damage from the flames on Saturday in Au Sable Forks. According to the Cumberland Head Volunteer Fire Department, there were no injuries, but one...
The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs is partnering with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to participate in National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. According to the pharmacy chain, they will join in the effort as state and local law enforcement officials offer individuals a safe way to dispose of their drugs across the state […]
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Five Windsor County residents appeared in court this week to answer to charges of poaching deer during last fall’s hunt. The Vermont Warden Service says a multi-month investigation resulted in the arrests of Zackery Baxter, 26, of Sharon, Jeffrey Degrasse, 26, of Hartford, Kobe Labonte, 22, of White River Junction, Casey Thayer, 27, of Hartford, and Patrick Whitcomb, 24, of Hartford.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of women veterans getting health care through the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has tripled in the last two decades, with more than half a million women receiving care through the agency today. This week lawmakers on Capitol Hill heard from the VA about potential...
There’s no better time to be a job seeker in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott is in his third term in office and won’t say if he wants a fourth. April is National Donate Life Month, a call for people to consider becoming organ donors.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt nominated interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed on Thursday to take over the job permanently. If approved by the Senate, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019. Reed has worked for the Department of Health...
