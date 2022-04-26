ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

WWNY CDC map lowers Covid risk in Jefferson, Lewis counties

wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWNY Replacing Ogdensburg police with county deputies? County officials...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

What health experts say contributes to COVID hot spots in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID continues to creep back into our region with cases and hospitalizations on the rise. The CDC lists Clinton County, New York; Washington County, Vermont; and Grafton County, New Hampshire, as having high virus transmission rates, a distinction shared by only 1% of all counties in the nation.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

St. Albans Town businesses damaged in fire

Burlington's Church Street Marketplace has been voted the nation's Best Public Square by USA Today readers. Burlington police investigate weekend firearm incidents. A man accused of pointing a gun at staffers at a Burlington bar says he’s not guilty. Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response. Updated: 7...
BURLINGTON, VT
101.5 WPDH

Weather Service Confirms New York State’s First Tornado of the Year

While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Lewis, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
City
Jefferson, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
VTDigger

Vermont reports 52 Covid hospitalizations and 179 cases

Vermont reported 179 new Covid-19 cases, 52 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Monday. Combined with 372 cases on Saturday and 251 on Sunday, the state’s seven-day average for new infections is 283, up from 273 on Friday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test...
VERMONT STATE
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCAX

Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response

AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several Northern New York fire crews responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood over the weekend. Photos show the damage from the flames on Saturday in Au Sable Forks. According to the Cumberland Head Volunteer Fire Department, there were no injuries, but one...
AU SABLE FORKS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Wwny#Co
96.9 WOUR

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChamplainValley.com

Kinney Drugs hosting drug take-back in Vermont & New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs is partnering with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration to participate in National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. According to the pharmacy chain, they will join in the effort as state and local law enforcement officials offer individuals a safe way to dispose of their drugs across the state […]
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCAX

5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) – Five Windsor County residents appeared in court this week to answer to charges of poaching deer during last fall’s hunt. The Vermont Warden Service says a multi-month investigation resulted in the arrests of Zackery Baxter, 26, of Sharon, Jeffrey Degrasse, 26, of Hartford, Kobe Labonte, 22, of White River Junction, Casey Thayer, 27, of Hartford, and Patrick Whitcomb, 24, of Hartford.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police capture suspect in Plattsburgh bank robbery

There’s no better time to be a job seeker in Vermont. Governor Phil Scott is in his third term in office and won’t say if he wants a fourth. April is National Donate Life Month, a call for people to consider becoming organ donors.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy