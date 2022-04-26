ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM Announces It Will Make Electric Corvette

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US car maker General Motors announced Monday that it is developing an electric version of its Chevrolet Corvette. "We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year," said the Detroit-based auto manufacturer in a statement. "Details and...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Linkedin#Japanese
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
Fox News

Ford CEO Jim Farley reconfirms next generation electric truck coming in 2025

The Ford F-150 Lightning officially entered production on Tuesday, but Ford is already working on the next version of its full-size electric pickup. Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an event celebrating the manufacturing milestone that "we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Popular Science

Little green Corvette: Chevy’s classic car is going electric

Automakers are in the midst of a historic shift as they ramp up their electric vehicle offerings. To name just a few examples: Ford has released its Mustang Mach-E, and is making an electric F-150 that’s set to be featured in an event tomorrow, and General Motors has created a monstrous GMC Hummer EV, with an electric Chevy Silverado also in the works. And that’s not to mention Rivian and, of course, Tesla.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV spy shots: Electric mid-size SUV spotted

An electric Chevrolet Blazer is coming next year as a 2024 model and we have fresh spy shots of what appears to be a prototype for the new battery-powered mid-size SUV. The prototype is heavily camouflaged, but we can already see that the design is very different to the one on the current internal-combustion Blazer which Chevy is likely to keep on the market for a few years still. It only arrived for the 2019 model year, after all.
CARS
Robb Report

Ford Has Officially Started Building the F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

Click here to read the full article. Ford’s EV era has finally begun. The Detroit giant announced that production of the F-150 Lightning electric truck has started at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday. The news represents an important milestone for the company as it transitions from gas-powered vehicles to those powered purely by electricity. Ford already proved it could build a successful EV with the Mustang Mach-E SUV, but it wasn’t until last year’s debut of the F-150 Lightning that the company showed it could apply EV technology to one of its most beloved models—and its best-selling...
DEARBORN, MI
CNBC

Ford CEO says the company plans to challenge Tesla as global EV leader

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor plans to challenge Tesla in becoming the global leader in electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. The goal is the most ambitious yet for the Detroit automaker in its electric vehicle push. Farley has previously said the company plans to be the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., behind Tesla, by mid-decade.
DEARBORN, MI
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
CarBuzz.com

GM's Popular SUVs Suffer From Exploding Airbags

Not long ago, GM issued a recall for a handful of Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave models. According to the automaker, a faulty terminal in the side curtain airbags could, at worst, result in the airbags not deploying in an accident. In total, just 89 units are affected - but the problems don't end there. Supply chain issues mean General Motors doesn't have the parts to repair these vehicles, which is concerning.
CARS
electrek.co

Mini Cooper maker launches four new electric bicycles with regenerative braking

Cooper Bikes, the company behind the Mini Cooper car, has just unveiled four new electric bicycle models that comprise the brand’s second generation e-bikes. Cooper Bikes is the two-wheeler division of Cooper Car Company, which was the original designer of the Mini Cooper, itself a segment of BMC’s iconic Mini.
CARS
The Verge

GM reportedly stops providing battery pack replacements for the Chevy Spark EV

General Motors will reportedly no longer provide battery replacements for the all-electric version of the Chevy Spark, according to a report from EV-Resource (via InsideEVs). The Chevy Spark electric vehicle (EV) was first released in 2013, and GM continued to make new models until 2016. A GM district executive confirmed...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ram 1500 Electric Concept Teased Ahead Of Fall 2022 Debut

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning officially launches tomorrow, April 26th, in a special livestream event, though the first-ever all-electric F-150 is also already sold out for its first model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. Meanwhile, Stellantis is a bit late to the party after teasing the Ram 1500 Electric Concept in July of 2021. The all-electric pickup will be revealed this fall but won’t launch until 2024, though Ram CEO Mike Koval recently said that this gives the brand ample time to build a superior product to its competition. Now, Stellantis has teased the Ram 1500 Electric Concept once again, giving us a better look at its revised front end design.
CARS
CBS News

GM to sell a gas-electric hybrid Corvette starting next year

General Motors is almost ready to roll out a new Chevrolet Corvette that's partially gas-powered and partially electric, a top company official said Monday. President Mark Reuss said in a statement on LinkedIn that the automaker will start selling the hybrid style Corvette "as early as next year." He also said GM plans to sell a fully electric Corvette sometime in the future.
CARS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
43K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy