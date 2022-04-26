ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

“Princess Bride” actor bitten by rattlesnake in Malibu

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

Carey Elwes seeks care in Malibu, then rushed to UCLA

Actor Carey Elwes, best known for playing Westley in the popular movie “The Princess Bride,” is recovering from a rattlesnake bite. The 59-year-old British-born actor was apparently doing yard work at his Malibu hillside home Saturday afternoon when the unexpected bite occurred. Although he was hospitalized for a short time, the longtime Malibu resident apparently is in good spirits. Monday on Instagram he posted a photo of the nasty-looking bite on his hand and joked about the confrontation with the snake referencing a “Rodent of Unusual Size” that his character battled in his hit 1987 movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWFh7_0fK2H8jP00

Elwes’ post above the ghastly looking photo read, “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.” Elwes was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after first seeking care locally. The actor assured his fans he was on the mend.

The post “Princess Bride” actor bitten by rattlesnake in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westley, CA
City
Malibu, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
mansionglobal.com

Mark Wahlberg Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Home for $87.5 Million

Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. With 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the home has more than enough room for the 50-year-old actor and...
REAL ESTATE
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Malibu Urgent Care#Ucla Medical Center
Page Six

Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with 28-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino hit the town Sunday night to celebrate his 82nd birthday with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, by his side. The couple — who matched in all-black ensembles — were photographed at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, Calif., this weekend, with Alfallah appearing to rally Pacino’s friends around inside the eatery, The Daily Mail reports. In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair appeared to be in great spirits as they enjoyed each other’s company throughout the evening. On Monday, she also wished her beau happy birthday on social media with a video of a younger Pacino. Their 54-year age gap likely...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
321
Followers
299
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy