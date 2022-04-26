“Princess Bride” actor bitten by rattlesnake in Malibu

Carey Elwes seeks care in Malibu, then rushed to UCLA

Actor Carey Elwes, best known for playing Westley in the popular movie “The Princess Bride,” is recovering from a rattlesnake bite. The 59-year-old British-born actor was apparently doing yard work at his Malibu hillside home Saturday afternoon when the unexpected bite occurred. Although he was hospitalized for a short time, the longtime Malibu resident apparently is in good spirits. Monday on Instagram he posted a photo of the nasty-looking bite on his hand and joked about the confrontation with the snake referencing a “Rodent of Unusual Size” that his character battled in his hit 1987 movie.

Elwes’ post above the ghastly looking photo read, “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake. Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at @UCLAHealth for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.” Elwes was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after first seeking care locally. The actor assured his fans he was on the mend.

