ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'We want them home', North Texas couple stuck in Eastern Europe with adopted Ukrainian sons

By Steve Pickett, Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pcuY_0fK2GNQK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBbeS_0fK2GNQK00
North Texas mother, father want to take their newly-adopted sons home 02:13

WARSAW, Poland (CBSDFW.COM) - Russia's war in Ukraine is directly affecting a North Texas family caught in the middle of trying to get their newly adopted sons out of Eastern Europe.

Lisa and Brad Mills and their sons, Artem, 14, and Max, 13. CBS 11 News

Lisa and Brad Mills are far from their home in Prosper. The couple is in Warsaw, Poland trying to take their sons, Artem, 14, and Max, 13, home.

"I've always had a heart for adoption, and it's something we prayed about for years," said Lisa Mills.

A judge in Vinnytsia, a city in west-central Ukraine awarded custody to the couple just prior to the Russian invasion.

Both Artem and Max are orphans. But to the Mills, they're simply their children. "They are legally our boys, we have a court decree," said Lisa Mills.

The boys were moved to Warsaw during the required 30-day waiting period following adoption. Despite the Mills having clearance to return to North Texas, there's one exception holding them up. They must sign a release form at the orphanage in Ukraine... in person .

"We are their parents. We want to get them home to stability and safety."

Also, the Mills were told that they would face child abduction charges if they tried to return to Texas with Artem and Max without signing the transfer of custody document.

As people continue to flee Ukraine, more than 5 million since Russian forces launched their military offensive against the country in late February, why would the Mills cross the border, back into the conflict? It's the largest refugee exodus since World War II, according to United Nations statistics .

For now, the Mills are staying put in Poland where it's safe.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

Even once female Ukrainian refugees reach safety, they face new burdens as single heads of household

Russia’s war on Ukraine is, in many ways, a war on women. The fact that most women do not fight on the battlefield does not mean that their war experiences are less traumatic than male soldiers’ realities. Most of the 5 million Ukrainian refugees are women, children and the elderly, who left behind their husbands, sons and brothers to fight for their homeland. Even once Ukrainian women reach a place of refuge, they will face problems in finding decent work, which is actually an international legal term that describes safe and fair working environments. Female Ukrainian refugees are also shouldering new...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
The Independent

‘My world is destroyed,’ says father who lost 3-month old baby and his wife in Odesa airstrike

The father of a three-month old baby killed in a missile strike in Odesa has shared his heartbreak at losing his wife and child. The attack on an apartment block in the eastern city on Saturday killed eight people, including Yuriy Glodan’s wife Valeria and their three-month old child Kira.Yuriy had only left his flat and family to go to the shops when he heard the news of the explosion, he told the BBC. He returned to his home where he demanded that officers allow him inside the burning building where he discovered the bodies of wife, mother and later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
112K+
Followers
20K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy