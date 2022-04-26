ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

La Fiesta to close doors after 33 years of serving Tallahassee

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSOcI_0fK2FCg800

Another Tallahassee staple closing its doors. La Fiesta announced on Monday that Saturday will be its last day open after more than 30 years of business.

For the past 33 years, La Fiesta has brought a piece of Mexico to Tallahassee.

This is the third restaurant to close within the last year following Cabo's and Jim and Milt's.

La Fiesta is a family-owned Mexican restaurant and Keith Hernandez said Tallahassee has been good to him and his family and he doesn't think the urge to eat locally will stop.

“I think local businesses here are still going to remain healthy and thrive even after we're gone," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said there are so many great young professionals in the restaurant business doing it the right way.

"I'm really proud of the local cuisine here and it's all possible because Tallahassee supports local," Hernandez added.

There's still time to have your favorite dishes before it’s too late. La Fiesta is open until Saturday, April 30.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

8 Summer-Enticing Black-Owned Restaurants In Tallahassee

Visit Tallahassee invited BLACK ENTERPRISE on a pretty unexpected getaway to Florida’s historical yet lively capital city. From the piquant spring weather and Black southern cuisine to the shining FAMU Striker pride and hospitality, Tallahassee is soaked in Black arts, culture, and heritage. For the foodies, this city will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
UPI News

Georgia restaurant worker honored after grilling 1 million steaks

April 26 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak. Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road in Columbus for more than two decades, was surprised at work by executives from the nationwide chain after grilling 1 million steaks during her tenure there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tallahassee, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hernandez
The St. Augustine Record

Whataburger opens in St. Johns; Texas Roadhouse considering site: Top 5 stories last week

In case you missed it, here are the top stories from the past week at staugustine.com. St. Johns County now has its own Whataburger. The burger restaurant chain known for its customized condiments opened a location Thursday at 2850 County Road 210 in St. Johns. There are more than 790 Whataburger locations across 10 states. Each restaurant's décor features landmarks known to that area.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Food Drink#Mexican
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tim Hortons coming to Georgia with 15 planned locations

GEORGIA — Canadian institution Tim Hortons is coming to Georgia. The coffee and bakery franchise is planning to open 15 stores over the next five years in the Atlanta and Columbus areas. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta resident and restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala...
WMBB

McLain’s Family Steakhouse demolished

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – McLain’s Family Steakhouse is being demolished after 26 years in business. The longtime owners made the decision to retire back in February, and the popular restaurant officially closed its doors on February 28th. Once cleared, the lot will become a Starbucks, the first in DeFuniak Springs. The new Starbucks will […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Local man set to bring new restaurants to Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –  A local restaurant owner has big plans for Panama City and Panama City Beach. Chris McMillan and his company, Panhandle Restaurant Group, plan to open a dozen new restaurants in the next two years. “We like to eat, in fact, we love to eat,” McMillan said. He said he spent […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WALB 10

Thomasville Rose Festival returns with flowers and more

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The 101st Thomasville Rose Festival returned with more than just roses on its last day Saturday. The Rose Festival is held every year on the fourth Saturday in April. This year was the first time since 2019 that the festival was hosted in its entirety. Last year,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy