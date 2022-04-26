La Fiesta to close doors after 33 years of serving Tallahassee

Another Tallahassee staple closing its doors. La Fiesta announced on Monday that Saturday will be its last day open after more than 30 years of business.

For the past 33 years, La Fiesta has brought a piece of Mexico to Tallahassee.

This is the third restaurant to close within the last year following Cabo's and Jim and Milt's.

La Fiesta is a family-owned Mexican restaurant and Keith Hernandez said Tallahassee has been good to him and his family and he doesn't think the urge to eat locally will stop.

“I think local businesses here are still going to remain healthy and thrive even after we're gone," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said there are so many great young professionals in the restaurant business doing it the right way.

"I'm really proud of the local cuisine here and it's all possible because Tallahassee supports local," Hernandez added.

There's still time to have your favorite dishes before it’s too late. La Fiesta is open until Saturday, April 30.