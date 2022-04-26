ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man accused of shooting officer out of hospital, arrives at Phoenix PD headquarters

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Cowan is accused of shooting a...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Man dies after shooting in North Phoenix; suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died Friday afternoon after being shot near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of shots being fired and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene. Police have not yet identified the man.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police encounter ‘chaotic scene’ after fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Officers encountered a “chaotic scene” on Sunday night after arriving at a Phoenix apartment complex where two people had been shot, one fatally, authorities said. Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call near 27th and Glendale avenues around 11:15 p.m. and found a man and...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Police#Violent Crime#Phoenix Pd
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Accused of Fatally Beating Black Friend with Shovel, Waiting Hours to Calling Cops. Prosecutors Say Race May Have Played a Role.

A man allegedly beat his friend with a shovel and pipe, and left the fatally injured victim to die before calling cops hours later. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, attacked Etienne Murray, 25, under a belief that Murray stole something from him, according a prosecutor in a WKRG report. Authorities suggested in court that race may have played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate. Barnhill is white. Murray was Black.
MOBILE, AL
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Video footage released by police shows actor rehearsing with gun before Rust shooting

Police have released new video footage of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun hours before the fatal on-set Rust shooting last October.On Monday (25 April), it was reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office had released audio and video evidence as part of the investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death after the imitation revolver Baldwin was holding discharged a live round on the New Mexico movie set. Director Joel D’Souza was also injured in the shooting. The footage of Baldwin, which was taken before Hutchins’s death, shows him drawing a revolver and pointing it to the camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy