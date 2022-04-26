ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Oklahoma high school baseball postseason pairings announced

By Buck Ringgold
Updated postseason pairings for statewide high school baseball teams were officially announced Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Teams in classes 2A through 4A will start its playoffs this week with either bi-district or district playoffs, while classes A and B will have regional play this week. The teams in classes 5A-6A will begin its postseason next week.

In both Class A and B, there will be eight four-team regionals, with play beginning on Thursday and concluding on Saturday. The winners of each regional will move on to next week's Class A and B state tournaments, to be held May 5-7.

There will be a total of potentially seven games for each regional. First round games start at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the winners meeting later that day at 4 p.m., and the losers of the two first-round games playing an elimination game at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday at 4 p.m., the winners of the 6:30 p.m. Thursday games face the losers of the 4 p.m. Thursday games. Those winners will meet the winners of the 4 p.m. Thursday games at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the championship round.

If necessary, an additional championship game is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday to decide the regional winner.

The following are the opening-round pairings for both Class A and B regionals, with the home team listed first and in bold. The first listed games will be the 11 a.m. Thursday games, and the second listed games are the 1:30 p.m. Thursday contests.

Class A

Canute vs. Laverne; Mooreland vs. Drummond

Rattan vs. Rock Creek; Stonewall vs. Caddo

Red Oak vs. Quapaw; Crowder vs. Porter

Sterling vs. Snyder; Navajo vs. Hollis

Dewar vs. Davenport; Calumet vs. Elmore City-Pernell

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs. Woodland; Shattuck vs. Arapaho-Butler

Tushka vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy; Velma-Alma vs. Vici

Wright City vs. Gore; Wilson vs. Hydro-Eakly

Class B

Roff vs. Kiowa; Mulhall-Orlando vs. Stuart

Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Verden; Hammon vs. Asher

Tupelo vs. Buffalo Valley; Big Pasture vs. Mountain View-Gotebo

Glencoe vs. Cameron; Bluejacket vs. Shidler

Caney vs. Battiest; LeFlore vs. Sentinel

Lookeba-Sickles vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale; Tipton vs. New Lima

Leedey vs. Timberlake; Duke vs. Granite

Boswell vs. Smithville; Coleman/Victory Life vs. Moss

Here are the Class 4A bi-district playoff pairings. Most, if not all, will take place on Thursday in a best-of-three format, with an "if necessary" game to take place on Friday.

Home teams are listed first and in bold.

1. Tuttle vs. Oklahoma City Douglass

2. Kingfisher vs. Madill

3. Sulphur vs. Western Heights

4. Ada vs. Bridge Creek

5. Ft. Gibson (bye)

6. Skiatook vs. Inola

7. Cushing vs. Catoosa

8. Stilwell vs. Holland Hall

9. Elk City vs. Dickson

10. Mt. St. Mary vs. Seminole

11. Byng vs. Harding Charter Prep

12. Lone Grove vs. Anadarko

13. Verdigris vs. North Rock Creek

14. Broken Bow vs. Jay

15. Oologah vs. Muldrow

16. Bristow vs. Dewey

17. Pryor (bye)

18. Hilldale vs. Cleveland

19. Berryhill vs. Tecumseh

20. Poteau vs. Miami

21. Blanchard vs. John Marshall

22. Cache vs. Woodward

23. Clinton vs. Pauls Valley

24. Harrah vs. McLoud

25. Lincoln Christian (bye)

26. Wagoner vs. Stigler

27. Sallisaw vs. Locust Grove

28. Mannford vs. Perkins-Tryon

29. Marlow (bye)

30. Chickasha vs. Bethany

31. Newcastle vs. Classen SAS

32. Weatherford vs. Plainview

Here are the Class 3A bi-district playoff pairings. Most, if not all, will take place on Thursday in a best-of-three format, with an "if necessary" game to take place on Friday.

1. Oklahoma Christian School (bye)

2. Kiefer vs. Lexington

3. Purcell vs. Luther

4. Lindsay vs. Newkirk

5. Kingston vs. Henryetta

6. Morris vs. Westville

7. Kansas vs. Okmulgee

8. Spiro vs. Idabel

9. Metro Christian (bye)

10. Alva vs. Davis

11. Comanche vs. Blackwell

12. Bethel vs. Kellyville

13. Sperry (bye)

14. Hugo vs. Keys

15. Eufaula vs. Valliant

16. Vinita vs. Meeker

17. Victory Christian (bye)

18. Adair vs. Prague

19. Cascia Hall vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah

20. Coalgate vs. Roland

21. Washington vs. Oklahoma City Millwood

22. Christian Heritage vs. Jones

23. Perry vs. Little Axe

24. Chisholm vs. Frederick

25. Salina (bye)

26. Heavener vs. Atoka

27. Antlers vs. Checotah

28. Beggs vs. Sequoyah-Claremore

29. Heritage Hall vs. Star Spencer

30. Community Christian vs. Hennessey

31. Crossings Christian vs. Marietta

32. Chandler vs. Holdenville

Here are the Class 2A district playoff pairings. Most, if not all, will take place on Thursday in a best-of-three format, with an "if necessary" game to take place on Friday. In the case of a three-team tournament, it will be a double-elimination format.

1. Silo (bye)

2. Oktaha vs. Liberty

3. Dale vs. Hinton

4. Wister vs. Wewoka

5. Amber-Pocasset vs. Sayre

6. Cashion vs. Merritt

7. Latta vs. Riverside

8. Morrison vs. Hooker

9. Hartshorne vs. Savanna

10. Preston vs. Pawhuska

11. Calera vs. Haworth

12. Ketchum vs. Wyandotte

13. Haskell vs. Nowata

14. Colbert vs. Healdton

15. Vian vs. Hulbert

16. Central Sallisaw vs. Okemah

17. Warner vs. Chelsea

18. Stroud vs. Watonga

19. Mounds vs. Pawnee

20. Caney Valley vs. Chouteau-Mazie

21. Fairland vs. Commerce

22. Panama vs. Colcord

23. Tishomingo vs. Stratford

24. Hominy vs. Tonkawa

25. Howe , Talihina, Whitesboro

26. Walters vs. Boone-Apache

27. Wilburton vs. Pocola

28. Dibble vs. Hobart

29. Crescent vs. Fairview

30. Mangum vs. Wynnewood

31. Cordell vs. Minco

32. Oklahoma Union vs. Rejoice Christian

