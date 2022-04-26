Oklahoma high school baseball postseason pairings announced
By Buck Ringgold
Updated postseason pairings for statewide high school baseball teams were officially announced Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Teams in classes 2A through 4A will start its playoffs this week with either bi-district or district playoffs, while classes A and B will have regional play this week. The teams in classes 5A-6A will begin its postseason next week.
In both Class A and B, there will be eight four-team regionals, with play beginning on Thursday and concluding on Saturday. The winners of each regional will move on to next week's Class A and B state tournaments, to be held May 5-7.
There will be a total of potentially seven games for each regional. First round games start at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the winners meeting later that day at 4 p.m., and the losers of the two first-round games playing an elimination game at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday at 4 p.m., the winners of the 6:30 p.m. Thursday games face the losers of the 4 p.m. Thursday games. Those winners will meet the winners of the 4 p.m. Thursday games at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the championship round.
If necessary, an additional championship game is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday to decide the regional winner.
The following are the opening-round pairings for both Class A and B regionals, with the home team listed first and in bold. The first listed games will be the 11 a.m. Thursday games, and the second listed games are the 1:30 p.m. Thursday contests.
Class A
Canute vs. Laverne; Mooreland vs. Drummond
Rattan vs. Rock Creek; Stonewall vs. Caddo
Red Oak vs. Quapaw; Crowder vs. Porter
Sterling vs. Snyder; Navajo vs. Hollis
Dewar vs. Davenport; Calumet vs. Elmore City-Pernell
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale vs. Woodland; Shattuck vs. Arapaho-Butler
Tushka vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy; Velma-Alma vs. Vici
Wright City vs. Gore; Wilson vs. Hydro-Eakly
Class B
Roff vs. Kiowa; Mulhall-Orlando vs. Stuart
Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Verden; Hammon vs. Asher
Tupelo vs. Buffalo Valley; Big Pasture vs. Mountain View-Gotebo
Glencoe vs. Cameron; Bluejacket vs. Shidler
Caney vs. Battiest; LeFlore vs. Sentinel
Lookeba-Sickles vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale; Tipton vs. New Lima
Leedey vs. Timberlake; Duke vs. Granite
Boswell vs. Smithville; Coleman/Victory Life vs. Moss
Here are the Class 4A bi-district playoff pairings. Most, if not all, will take place on Thursday in a best-of-three format, with an "if necessary" game to take place on Friday.
Home teams are listed first and in bold.
1. Tuttle vs. Oklahoma City Douglass
2. Kingfisher vs. Madill
3. Sulphur vs. Western Heights
4. Ada vs. Bridge Creek
5. Ft. Gibson (bye)
6. Skiatook vs. Inola
7. Cushing vs. Catoosa
8. Stilwell vs. Holland Hall
9. Elk City vs. Dickson
10. Mt. St. Mary vs. Seminole
11. Byng vs. Harding Charter Prep
12. Lone Grove vs. Anadarko
13. Verdigris vs. North Rock Creek
14. Broken Bow vs. Jay
15. Oologah vs. Muldrow
16. Bristow vs. Dewey
17. Pryor (bye)
18. Hilldale vs. Cleveland
19. Berryhill vs. Tecumseh
20. Poteau vs. Miami
21. Blanchard vs. John Marshall
22. Cache vs. Woodward
23. Clinton vs. Pauls Valley
24. Harrah vs. McLoud
25. Lincoln Christian (bye)
26. Wagoner vs. Stigler
27. Sallisaw vs. Locust Grove
28. Mannford vs. Perkins-Tryon
29. Marlow (bye)
30. Chickasha vs. Bethany
31. Newcastle vs. Classen SAS
32. Weatherford vs. Plainview
Here are the Class 3A bi-district playoff pairings. Most, if not all, will take place on Thursday in a best-of-three format, with an "if necessary" game to take place on Friday.
1. Oklahoma Christian School (bye)
2. Kiefer vs. Lexington
3. Purcell vs. Luther
4. Lindsay vs. Newkirk
5. Kingston vs. Henryetta
6. Morris vs. Westville
7. Kansas vs. Okmulgee
8. Spiro vs. Idabel
9. Metro Christian (bye)
10. Alva vs. Davis
11. Comanche vs. Blackwell
12. Bethel vs. Kellyville
13. Sperry (bye)
14. Hugo vs. Keys
15. Eufaula vs. Valliant
16. Vinita vs. Meeker
17. Victory Christian (bye)
18. Adair vs. Prague
19. Cascia Hall vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah
20. Coalgate vs. Roland
21. Washington vs. Oklahoma City Millwood
22. Christian Heritage vs. Jones
23. Perry vs. Little Axe
24. Chisholm vs. Frederick
25. Salina (bye)
26. Heavener vs. Atoka
27. Antlers vs. Checotah
28. Beggs vs. Sequoyah-Claremore
29. Heritage Hall vs. Star Spencer
30. Community Christian vs. Hennessey
31. Crossings Christian vs. Marietta
32. Chandler vs. Holdenville
Here are the Class 2A district playoff pairings. Most, if not all, will take place on Thursday in a best-of-three format, with an "if necessary" game to take place on Friday. In the case of a three-team tournament, it will be a double-elimination format.
1. Silo (bye)
2. Oktaha vs. Liberty
3. Dale vs. Hinton
4. Wister vs. Wewoka
5. Amber-Pocasset vs. Sayre
6. Cashion vs. Merritt
7. Latta vs. Riverside
8. Morrison vs. Hooker
9. Hartshorne vs. Savanna
10. Preston vs. Pawhuska
11. Calera vs. Haworth
12. Ketchum vs. Wyandotte
13. Haskell vs. Nowata
14. Colbert vs. Healdton
15. Vian vs. Hulbert
16. Central Sallisaw vs. Okemah
17. Warner vs. Chelsea
18. Stroud vs. Watonga
19. Mounds vs. Pawnee
20. Caney Valley vs. Chouteau-Mazie
21. Fairland vs. Commerce
22. Panama vs. Colcord
23. Tishomingo vs. Stratford
24. Hominy vs. Tonkawa
25. Howe , Talihina, Whitesboro
26. Walters vs. Boone-Apache
27. Wilburton vs. Pocola
28. Dibble vs. Hobart
29. Crescent vs. Fairview
30. Mangum vs. Wynnewood
31. Cordell vs. Minco
32. Oklahoma Union vs. Rejoice Christian
