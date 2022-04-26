ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'We are aggressively recruiting,' Metro police face challenges in recruitment effort

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The hiring process for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is underway.

A shrinking police department is what Sherriff Joe Lombardo and department leaders are trying to stop.

On Monday, the LVMPD committee on fiscal affairs approved about $124M from the $127M sales tax for more officers.

37 new officers join Metro police with diverse backgrounds and reasons

The new and approved budget would help pave the way to open up about 800 police officer positions.

Sheriff Lombardo believes it’s an ideal strategy but said many have become less interested in going into the field.

Rich Hoggan the LVMPD Chief Financial officer described the current recruitment process to 8 News Now.

“We are aggressively recruiting, our hope is that if we are able to meet our academy objectives is that we hope to fill those vacancies,” Hoggan said.

Stavros Anthony is a Las Vegas City Councilman for Ward 4, and described the hiring process for police departments nationwide as an ongoing struggle, following the riots that centered around police officers last summer.

“Every single police department across the country is facing a problem with recruitment. It’s all over the country. They say it all about the summer rioting that we had,” Anthony added.

Those riots that swept across the country, they say, tainted police officers, and many quit.

As Las Vegas continues to grow in population Sheriff Lombardo says recruitment is getting tricky.

“What we have seen in the previous years is less people standing in line to become police officers,” said Lombardo.

Metro police is also facing a blow to its budget, as the department is expected to pay about $675,000 for two separate settlements.

The first settlement involves Douglas Seymour, who will get $275,000 for a wrongful arrest in 2019.

Eleazar Mora was awarded $400,000 after she was shot in the face in 2020 by an officer.

“Recruiting folks with a 3.8% unemployment is challenging. Like everything else we are doing our best to fill these positions,” said Hoggan.

Metro police are not the only department facing recuritment challenges, Nevada State Police has nearly 50% of its positions vacant.

Sheriff Lombardo added that if the pay is good, recruitment and retention won’t be an issue.

8 News Now

Police investigate stabbing near Commercial Center District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police responded to 953 East Sahara Ave. near Commercial Center District World Village Tuesday night following reports of a man who was stabbed. According to police, one victim in his 60s was found suffering from a stab wound at the scene, his injuries are non-life-threatening. A suspect has not been […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the "death appears to be self-inflicted." The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
