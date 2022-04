James J. Curran Jr., Pottsville native and beloved father, lawyer and businessman, passed away peacefully April 18, 2022. He was 81 years old. James graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown and the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C. He received a Juris Doctor degree from Villanova University School of Law. He married Carolyn Tavenner, of Pottsville, during college and started a family during law school. He began a law practice in Pottsville and served for a time as the Schuylkill County solicitor. He also embarked upon his career in the anthracite coal business.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO