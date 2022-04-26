ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stagecoach 2022: Where to Buy Tickets Online & How to Watch From Home

By Latifah Muhammad
 2 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let the good times roll! Stagecoach is back after being canceled the last two years, along with Coachella, due to the pandemic. The three-day country music extravaganza returns to the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif. on Friday (April 29).

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will headline separate nights. Click here for set times.

The star-studded performance roster also includes Maren Morris, Midland, Brandi Carlile, Jordan Davis, Breland, Lee Brice, Margo Price, Brothers Osbourne, Colter Wall, Shenandoah, Laci Kaye Booth, The Black Crowes, Tanya Tucker, Ingrid Andress, Cody Johnson, Smokey Robinson, Locash, Lindsay Ell, The Mavericks, Yola, and Haley Whitters.

Want tickets to Stagecoach? Good news! They’re not sold out yet, but you may have to do a little digging to find passes to fit your budget. Although tickets are not available on Ticketmaster , you can find them at Vivid Seats , Seat Geek , Ticket Smarter and Stub Hub .

Prices range from about $244 and up for general admission, 3-day passes. Most of the tickets are priced at around $360 and higher.

Stagecoach 2022 Tickets

$333


Buy Now

1

Tickets at Vivid Seats start at $333 for general admissions . You have the option of purchasing up to six tickets as single-day passes, 3-day passes and VIP (Corral Reserved) passes ($817) . At press time, GA passes for Stagecoach were $250 and up at Stub Hub and $338 at Seat Geek .

How to Watch Stagecoach Online

If you don’t plan to catch the festival in person, watch online from your smart TV , smart phone , laptop or another streamable device. The festival will be livestreamed on the official Stagecoach YouTube channel beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Friday and continue throughout the weekend.

To hear the showstopping performances, stream Stagecoach Live on Sirius XM from April 29 through May 1 on channel 56 .

For country music lovers in Australia, Goldenvoice teamed with CMC Rocks QLD to bring a bit of Stagecoach down under. Aussie fans can catch Combs and Johnson’s sets streamed live from the festival at Eaton’s Hill Hotel on May 2. Click here for ticketing information.

