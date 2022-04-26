ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad celebrates its 50th anniversary

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. The railroad was founded in 1972 by Siegfried Buerling, the original director of Hale Farm and Village...

Ohio safari park opens for season on May 1

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An Ohio safari park is opening for the season on May 1. The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center located in Cumberland, Ohio. The safari park offers educational programs and teaches guests about conservation science. The park offers ziplining, horseback riding and fishing, too.
Ohio anglers win big walleye tourneys by a single ounce

SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get mouthwatering barbecue at these 4 local businesses. This unassuming spot in Parma serves some of the best barbecue on the westside. Obviously, one can't go wrong with their baby back ribs. Patrons are also big fans of the juicy beef brisket and pulled pork. Their meats are delicious enough to stand on their own without sauce, but customers also love their two signature sauces—their smokehouse sauce, which is a Kansas-City-style barbeque sauce that's tangy sweet, and their mustard-and-vinegar-based barbeque sauce.
The Monday After: Remembering Monkey Island at Meyers Lake

The story George Sinclair told about Monkey Island at Meyers Lake Amusement Park more than three decades ago is either fondly repeated legend or laughable history. Sinclair, the last caretaker of the community icon that was his family's business during his time and also for the decades that Meyers Lake park was owned...
Cuyahoga Falls Fest set for Saturday, April 30

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls Fest, a celebration of the Cuyahoga River and local businesses, is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front St. The event is open to paddlers and spectators and will be held rain...
AJ Petitti demonstrates the proper way to plant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — How deep do you need to dig? What do you need to know about the soil? Will your plant have enough nutrients to grow? These are just a few of the questions many people have about planting and Fox 8’s Scott Sabol got the answers from AJ Petitti, president of Petitti Garden Centers.
