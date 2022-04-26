ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US 'deeply troubled' by 'unjust' conviction of Turkish activist Kavala: State Dept

By OZAN KOSE
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359wkU_0fK2DAz600
Demonstrators, including lawyers and opposition lawmakers chant slogans as they gather in front of Istanbul's courthouse after jailed civil society leader Osman Kavala was sentenced to life in prison on controversial charges, a verdict condemned by the US as 'unjust' /AFP

The United States was "deeply troubled" by the conviction Monday of a leading Turkish activist, calling his life sentence on controversial charges of trying to topple the government "unjust," the State Department said.

"The United States is deeply troubled and disappointed by the court's decision to convict Osman Kavala," a critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had already been jailed without a conviction for more than four years, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"His unjust conviction is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law," Price added.

Washington called for the release of Kavala and "all others arbitrarily incarcerated" in Turkey, denouncing "the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey."

A leading figure in Turkey's civil society, 64-year-old Kavala was accused of financing protests against then-prime minister Erdogan's government during large-scale protests in 2013 and involvement in a failed military coup in 2016. Monday's ruling only covered the case stemming from the 2013 unrest.

Kavala's plight had soured relations between Ankara and Western nations and Monday's ruling from an Istanbul court has drawn swift condemnation from some of Turkey's main allies in the NATO defence alliance as well as rights campaigners.

His treatment has prompted the Council of Europe to launch rare disciplinary proceedings that could ultimately see Turkey's membership suspended in the continent's main human rights grouping.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkish opposition vows to overturn sentences against Kavala, others

ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkish opposition leaders vowed to overturn jail sentences against philanthropist Osman Kavala and seven others convicted at the end of a case that lawyers said showed courts had become the government's "vehicle for revenge". Kavala was sentenced to life in prison without parole, while seven...
PROTESTS
AFP

Turkish president on first visit to Saudi since Khashoggi killing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Thursday in Saudi Arabia, state media reported, his first visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi drove a wedge between the Sunni powers. Saudi agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi, a Saudi insider turned critic who wrote columns for The Washington Post, in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Osman Kavala: Turkish activist sentenced to life in prison

A Turkish court has sentenced an activist and philanthropist to life in prison in a case Turkey's international allies said was politically motivated. Osman Kavala has already spent more than four years in prison without being convicted. He was found guilty of charges related to the nationwide protests in 2013...
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkish#State Dept#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Blinken says West preparing if Russia blocks Bosnia mission

Western powers are looking at alternatives to ensure an international force in Bosnia if Russia blocks renewal of a UN-backed peacekeeping mission, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. If the mandate is not renewed in November, "we're trying to make sure we have something to back this up," Blinken said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
POLITICO

Refugee groups stomp on Biden’s Ukraine welcome mat

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. President JOE BIDEN’s new program to bring Ukrainians to America is not going over well with many professionals whose lives’ work is helping people in such dire straits. The program, called Uniting for Ukraine, allows Ukrainians fleeing...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy