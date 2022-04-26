What Alabama companies posted the most online job ads in March?
(WHNT) — Online job advertisements in Alabama were up 51% in March when compared to the same time in 2021.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Labor’s (ADOL) Labor Market Information (LMI) Division, in March 2022, there were 105,241 online job ads, up 51% from March 2021. The monthly total of online job ads was up 12.6% total with just over 35,000 new online ads.Some Alabamians call for end to Confederate Memorial Day
The five jobs with the most online job ads are registered nurses, retail salespeople, sales representatives, retail supervisors, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.
Here are the companies with the most online job postings in March:
- Huntsville Hospital: 1,547
- UAB Health System: 1,514
- Baptist Health: 630
- Walmart / Sam’s: 617
- University of South Alabama: 590
- Regions: 563
- Encompass Health: 549
- East Alabama Medical Center: 540
- Auburn University: 493
- Lowe’s: 479
The data was compiled from all online postings throughout the state, including those posted on AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, the state’s job board.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0