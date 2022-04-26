ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What Alabama companies posted the most online job ads in March?

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tr28s_0fK2CzfQ00

(WHNT) — Online job advertisements in Alabama were up 51% in March when compared to the same time in 2021.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Labor’s (ADOL) Labor Market Information (LMI) Division, in March 2022, there were 105,241 online job ads, up 51% from March 2021. The monthly total of online job ads was up 12.6% total with just over 35,000 new online ads.

Some Alabamians call for end to Confederate Memorial Day

The five jobs with the most online job ads are registered nurses, retail salespeople, sales representatives, retail supervisors, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Here are the companies with the most online job postings in March:

  1. Huntsville Hospital: 1,547
  2. UAB Health System: 1,514
  3. Baptist Health: 630
  4. Walmart / Sam’s: 617
  5. University of South Alabama: 590
  6. Regions: 563
  7. Encompass Health: 549
  8. East Alabama Medical Center: 540
  9. Auburn University: 493
  10. Lowe’s: 479

The data was compiled from all online postings throughout the state, including those posted on AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, the state’s job board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Postings#Lmi Rrb Division#Alabamians#Huntsville Hospital#Baptist Health#Auburn University#Whnt Com
WRBL News 3

Georgia father and daughter confess to income tax filing fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – An Augusta man and his daughter await sentencing after confessing to filling false inflated tax returns on behalf of their clients. Ezra Hatcher Sr., 68, and Sherry Hatcher, 42, both residents of Augusta, Georgia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court before a trial, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Ezra […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
AL.com

15 Alabama counties with the worst commutes

No. 1 - Greene County. Means of transportation: drove alone (72.7%), carpooled (23.1%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3%) Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.9%) No. 3 - Blount County. Average commute time: 34.4 minutes. #122...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Half of Alabama’s new teachers leave classroom within three years, report says

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for some districts to improve. The report put the national five-year exit rate at 44%.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Poisoned: Alabama's Fentanyl Crisis Part 1

WAAY 31's Brittany Harry investigates North Alabama's fentanyl crisis. "So what we've seen from the beginning of this year to the beginning of last year, we've seized almost seven times the amount of fentanyl off the streets," North Alabama Drug Task Force Commander Lt. Jason Ramsey said. Making getting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Essential Products

Jobs Available Online with no Skill Required

Nowadays, people prefer to work online. All you need is a laptop, a mobile phone, and an internet connection. Working online is easier than working in an office. You don't have to be punctual to get a job online. Many companies on the Internet offer online services. These companies have easy jobs that do not require more skills and expertise, and they pay their online workers a very good salary. All you have to do is operate the software or the system that you can do via the internet on our laptops or computers.
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy