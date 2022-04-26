ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity completes and dedicates 67th home in Cass/Clay region

By Ty Schonert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Moorhead, MN) -- Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity (LAHFH) has officially completed and dedicated its 67th home within the Cass/Clay region for homeowners in need. Habitat for Humanity volunteers, community members, and key project supporters listened...

