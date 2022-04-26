ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon, IL

Growing Green in Lyndon (photos)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Armstrong is not afraid of getting his hands dirty and keeping his thumbs green. So much so the Lyndon native recently decided to give his budding produce and greenhouse business his full-time attention. Armstrong began growing and selling vegetables from his home garden in 2010, posting signs along...

