Monday’s matchup between Cumberland Valley and Exeter Township will likely have major District 3 playoff implications. For the CV Eagles, they’re just holding on to a first-round bye as the current No. 4 seed. The Exeter Eagles, on the other hand, need a win to boost their resume with the hopes of getting into the playoffs. They currently are ranked No. 14, with the 12-team tournament on the horizon.

EXETER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO