The Serrano baseball team rallied after a slow start Wednesday to defeat Oak Hills and clinch the program’s first Mojave River League title since 2015. Serrano entered the final two-game series of the season needing just one win over the Bulldogs to clinch first place. The Bulldogs came out hot looking to play spoiler, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first two innings. Serrano wouldn't allow another run in the game, scoring seven unanswered en route to the 7-2 victory.

OAK HILLS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO