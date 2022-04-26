ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FOREX-Dollar ascends on China COVID fears, Fed rate hike pace

By Alun John
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to around a two-year high against the euro and an 18-month high versus the pound as fears about the economic impact of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and an aggressive pace of U.S. rate hikes sent investors scrambling for safety.

China’s offshore yuan was steadier in early trading, however, at 6.5770 per dollar after the People’s Bank of China said late on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserves.

That helped the currency to recover from a year low of 6.609 per dollar on Monday, hurt by fears about China’s economic growth.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six main peers, was at 101.58, after jumping 0.58% on Monday and hitting a two-year peak of 101.86.

It has gained 3.3% so far this month, which would be its largest month of gains since November 2015.

“Further (dollar index) upside remains a good bet. China growth risks are rising as authorities pursue an aggressive COVID campaign, conditions around Ukraine remain volatile and ‘Fedspeak’ remains as hawkish as ever,” said analysts at Westpac in a note.

China’s financial hub of Shanghai has now been under strict lockdown to fight COVID for around a month, and a Beijing official said late on Monday that a mass-testing campaign there will be expanded from the city’s most populous district to another 10 districts and one economic development area.

Hawkish comments by various policymakers last week also raised the risks of aggressive interest rate policy tightening by global central banks. The most significant of these came from the U.S. Federal Reserve which markets expect to raise rates by a half point at each of its next two meetings.

As well as driving investors to the dollar, these fears have caused equity markets to sell off heavily, and U.S. Treasury yields to fall.

The euro was at $1.0723 a fraction above the overnight low of $1.0697, its weakest since March 2020, as market nerves trumped any optimism from the re-election of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The pound was at $1.2744, having hit its lowest since September 2020 overnight. U.S. futures market data show that funds have amassed their biggest wager against the pound since October 2019, a bet now worth close to $5 billion.

Once the market favourite, the Australian dollar was at $0.7177, and hit a two-month low overnight, suffering particularly because the China lockdowns have weighed on commodity prices.

The dollar did fall 0.4% versus the yen, however, to 127.62. The Japanese currency has managed a very slight recovery this week from last week’s 20-year low of 129.40.

Bitcoin was a little firmer at $40,500, and ether was at $3,000.

Researchers at crypto liquidity provider B2C2 said crypto market trading was currently correlated closely with equity markets and as there is “no crypto theme so far to override weakness from rates/growth/inflation/war concerns”.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex Dollar#Covid#Fed#Westpac#Hawkish#Vario
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy