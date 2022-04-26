ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Virginia AG to Investigate Washington Commanders

By Jelani Scott
 2 days ago

The investigation has been opened in response to allegations of financial improprieties involving Washington owner Dan Snyder.

In the aftermath of an explosive letter detailing alleged financial improprieties by the Commanders , the Virginia attorney general’s office has announced it will open an investigation into the organization, according to multiple reports.

Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares informed Washington of the decision on Monday, and requested “full cooperation and transparency” during their inquiry, per ESPN . He also reportedly told the Commanders he felt it was his “responsibility to carefully examine the material facts after it was brought to my attention.”

Miyares, D.C. attorney general Karl Racine and Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh were notified last week of the allegations following the release of a 20-page letter penned by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform earlier this month. The letter alleged the Commanders and owner Dan Snyder “may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s report used testimony provided by former Washington sales executive Jason Friedman, who worked for the club for 24 years before his firing in October 2020. Friedman spoke before the committee in March, and alleged the organization withheld customers’ security deposits on premium seating and used the money for other purposes.

Friedman noted in the report that “the team maintained ‘two sets of books’—one that was shared with the NFL but underreported certain ticket revenue, and another internal set of books that included the complete and accurate revenue and was ‘shown to Mr. Snyder.’”

The Commanders have adamantly denied the allegations since they first became public last month, and did so again in a statement Monday.

“The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time,” the statement read, per The Athletic . “We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”

The ongoing probe is the second current investigation into Washington’s work environment. The club remains under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment , which arose in the summer of 2020.

In a statement provided to Sports Illustrated , Racine said the D.C. office has been conducting an investigation on those allegations since last fall.

“The disturbing details of misconduct by the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder that we’ve seen in extensive public reporting are deeply troubling,” Racine said in the statement. “No one should face mistreatment at work and no organization can evade the law. The Commanders’ players and employees, and District residents, deserve a thorough investigation that determines exactly what happened and holds those accountable for any illegal conduct. We encourage those who experienced or witnessed misconduct to contact our office.”

