Man in hospital after being slashed and stabbed by man and woman in Midtown

Violent crime continues to plague Manhattan after a man was attacked by a couple who are still roaming the city.

The victim was near 47th Street and 2nd Avenue in Midtown Monday evening when he got into an argument with a man and woman.

That's when the suspects slashed the man in the face and stabbed him in the stomach, according to police.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Both suspects fled on 47th Street and have not been caught.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime to come forward with information.

