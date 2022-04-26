ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

COVID-19: How Cases in the Billings, MT Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK2B1CE00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Billings, MT metro area consists of Yellowstone County, Carbon County, and Stillwater County. As of April 24, there were 25,970.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Billings residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Billings metro area, Yellowstone County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 26,989.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Yellowstone County, the most of any county in Billings, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Stillwater County, there were 16,184.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Billings.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Billings metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Billings, MT metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
24500 Great Falls, MT 81,625 25,156 30,819.0 323 395.7
13740 Billings, MT 179,071 46,506 25,970.7 606 338.4
33540 Missoula, MT 117,309 27,399 23,356.3 201 171.3

