ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

COVID-19: Bloomington, IN Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0fK2AxyO00 The U.S. reported over 296,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 24, bringing the total count to more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 982,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 14.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Bloomington, IN metro area consists of Monroe County and Owen County. As of April 24, there were 20,118.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bloomington residents, the 46th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,795.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Bloomington metro area, Owen County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 24, there were 28,058.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Owen County, the most of any county in Bloomington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Monroe County, there were 18,989.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Bloomington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bloomington metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bloomington, IN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 24 per 100,000 residents
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 98,048 31,130.3 1,086 344.8
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,416 30,870.5 448 544.1
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,604 27,960.3 1,268 312.1
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,112 26,453.1 730 356.9
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,638 26,022.4 701 375.1
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 21,349 25,883.5 249 301.9
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 59,115 25,866.3 513 224.5
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,922 25,462.3 1,015 315.5
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 501,004 24,686.4 6,568 323.6
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,499 23,148.5 368 334.1
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 24,857 21,611.0 443 385.2
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,658 20,118.8 400 239.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Bloomington, IN
Government
City
Columbus, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Muncie, IN
Bloomington, IN
Health
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Indiana Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#United States#Covid#Americans
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states reporting unusual hepatitis cases among children

Physicians and health experts are closely monitoring an outbreak of acute hepatitis that's affected more than 150 children in 12 countries, including the U.S. As of April 23, at least 169 cases had been reported involving children ages 16 and younger. The underlying cause of the illnesses is unknown, though some suspect an adenovirus is to blame. At least 74 of the 169 children with hepatitis have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the World Health Organization.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Towns Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOMO News

Study: Washington state ranks 7th in country for healthcare, United States 24th worldwide

WASHINGTON STATE — New research from Social Security Office Near Me found Washington state ranks seventh in the country for healthcare. Social Security Office Near Me — which, according to its website, provides "clear and practical information to our readers to answer every question they have about Social Security, Medicare, aging, and retirement" — ranked all 50 states using healthcare spending, number of hospitals per million residents, LPI score and physicians per 10,000 residents as criteria.
WASHINGTON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

112K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy