Tuloso-Midway ISD names Steve VanMatre Superintendent

The Tuloso-Midway Independent School District has a new face as superintendent, following a vote by the district's board of trustees.

At Monday's regularly scheduled meeting, the board voted unanimously to appoint Steve VanMatre as superintedent of the district.

VanMatre is currently serving as the superintendent at Premont ISD, and is credited as the man who helped prevent the district from closing.

VanMatre will take over the position, after the board bought out former superintendent Rick Fernandez's contract in October 2021.