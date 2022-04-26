ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Catholic presents Festival of Lively Arts

 2 days ago

Central Catholic High School presents its Festival of Lively Arts on Tuesday, the school announced.

This free event is open to the public and features student visual artwork and live musical performances by Central Catholic's orchestra, concert band, and glee club, as well as a preview of the school's spring musical, Kiss Me Kate .

The artwork will be on display in the first floor hallway beginning at 5 p.m., and the musical performances begin at 7 p.m. in the front gym. Guests will also have the opportunity to tour the newly renovated art and music classrooms on the lower level of the school at 2550 Cherry St., organizers said.

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

