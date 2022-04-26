ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jokes, cheers and dire warnings: Twitter reacts to Musk’s takeover

By Dani Anguiano in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
The Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Elon Musk reached a deal to purchase the company on Monday.

Elon Musk’s $44bn deal to buy Twitter has elicited cheers, concern, and lots of questions for the future, most of them issued on, well, Twitter.

Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist”, reached a deal with the company on Monday in a takeover that will eventually give him control of the social network, which has more than 200 million users.

The Tesla chief executive is a longtime, highly active, and at times controversial user of the platform, where he has 83m followers. It remains unclear where Musk wants to take the company. Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s CEO, said Twitter’s future under Musk was unclear. “Once the deal closes, we don’t know which direction the platform will go,” he said.

But Musk has offered glimpses into his plans in recent weeks: his proposals include relaxing content restrictions, combatting fake and automated accounts, and shifting away from an advertising-based revenue model.

On Monday, critics and supporters weighed in on what could lie ahead.

The Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, who has been a prominent critic of big tech, warned the deal is “dangerous for democracy”.

The Republican senator Marsha Blackburn said she was hopeful about Musk’s deal to buy Twitter, calling it an “encouraging day for freedom of speech”.

Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, invited Musk to move the company’s headquarters to the Lone Star state.

Some conservative commentators were quick to hail the deal, calling it a “win for free speech”. #BringBackTrump began trending on Twitter, raising speculation on whether the platform would allow the former president back on after he was kicked off in the wake of the January 6 riot at the Capitol (Trump told Fox News he had no plans to return).

"#BringBackTrump" is trending on Twitter following news billionaire Elon Musk plans to buy the platform.

Trump told Fox today, "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH."

We'll see about that. Truth has had some big issues and Trump has still only posted once.

— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 25, 2022

Free speech and rights advocates warned of the potential consequences of changes in Twitter’s moderation policies.

The NAACP urged Musk to prevent the platform from becoming “a petri dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy”.

Angelo Carusone, the president of the nonprofit media watchdog group Media Matters for America, warned Musk would “open the flood gates of hate and lies”, using Twitter “as a cudgel against other social media companies to press them to backslide”.

3/ Musk will claim this is about free speech. But, it's actually about ideology. He made that clear, like when talked about the need for liberals/others to become red pilled. Now, he'll have a massive engine to red pill many. Red pilling isn't free speech, it's radicalizing.

— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) April 25, 2022

And Twitter wouldn’t be Twitter if users didn’t poke some fun.

Musk on Monday said he, for one, hoped even his critics would continue to use the platform.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
